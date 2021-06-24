If you are wondering how your day will be then scroll down below and have a look at your daily astrological predictions.

New Delhi | Jagran Lifestyle Desk: Every day brings a new set of opportunities and challenges. So if you are wondering how your day will be then scroll down below and have a look at your daily astrological predictions. It will help you in planning out your day accordingly.

Aries

Today, you may feel lazy and dull, this will make you arrogant affecting your personal and professional life. Also, you may lack confidence that will stop you from suggesting innovative ideas at work.

Taurus

Today, you are likley to spend your hard-earned money in purchasing some worthless stuff. You are advised to keep a check on your straightforwardness, else Certain it might affect people around you.

Gemini

Today, you are likely to take some quick decisions, that will turn out successful. On the work front, you are likely to take some difficult decisions that will receive a positive reaction. On the personal front, disputes with siblings regarding the property will be resolved.

Cancer

Today, you may feel your mind is working very fast, this will help you in winding up your projects on time. However, you are advised to take important decisions with patience, else it might not turn out successful. Also, try to control your expenditure as you are likely to spend your hard-earned money on purchasing worthless stuff.

Leo

Today, you may feel dull, as some past health issues might arise. This will affect your mood making you feel arrogant and irritated. In a haze, you might take some wrong decisions. So you are advised to think twice before taking any important decisions.

Virgo

Today you may feel happy, peaceful and relaxed. This will boost your work efficiency and you might be able to complete your tasks on time. POn the personal front, you are likely to enjoy some romantic moments with your spouse, which will enhance your bonding and bring harmony to your family life.

Libra

Today you may feel happy and relaxed. On the work front, you are likely to receive support from your seniors and they might appreciate your work. Seeing this, your boss might offer you a promotion. Your opponents will be under control. Your losses might be converted into profits.

Scorpio

Today you may feel happy and relaxed as you are blessed by the moon. On the work front, with the help of your subordinates, you will complete your postponed projects. Last week's crunch is now over. You may expect some gains in business which will boost your financial health.

Sagittarius

Today, you may feel dull and also might have some health issues. So you are advised to stay calm and practice meditation. Also, try not to take any important decisions, else it might not turn out successful.

Capricorn

Today, you are likely to take some quick important decisions on the professional front, which might turn out successful. On the business front, you can expect new opportunities, which will not only boost your financial health but will also make you feel confident.

Aquarius

Today you may feel happy and relaxed as you are blessed by the moon. This will boost your work efficiency and you might perform well on the professional front. Promotion is on cards so you can expect a new responsibility. On the health front, chronic health issues might start getting resolved, making your family happy.

Pisces

Today, you may feel happy and relaxed as you are blessed by the Moon. This will boost your confidence and you might be able to take important and difficult decisions with ease. You are likley to grab on opportunities with a second thought.

Posted By: Niharika Sanjeeiv