New Delhi | Jagran Lifestyle Desk: If you are wondering how your day will be then, scroll down below and have a look at your daily astrological prediction. It will help you in planning out your day accordingly.

Aries

Today, you are likely to be busy at work. On the business front, you are likely to bag a profitable order with the help of your network. Also, you might plan to start a new venture in partnership. This will improve the liquidity of your business. Your emotional relationship with your spouse will be improved.

Taurus

Today, you are likely to find yourself in a self-analysis state, which will boost your confidence and help you in understanding your surroundings. You are likely to be more focused now on your goal.

Gemini

Today your creativity will be at its peak and you may plan to renovate your office or home. On the work front, your focus will be good and you may be able to complete all your tasks on time. However, you are advised to not overwork as it can make you restless and anxious.

Cancer

Today, you are likely to be dissatisfied as people around you might not cooperate. So, you are advised to stay calm and be patient. Also, read documents thoroughly before signing.

Leo

You may feel happy and enthusiastic, this will boost your focus and you might be able to complete all your tasks on time. This act will leave your boss impressed and he/she might offer you a promotion. You are likely to get help from your subordinates in completing an important project.

Virgo

Today, you are likley to be busy with family issues. You are likely to take some important decisions that might resolve the issue. However, you are advised to not engage in an argument with your family members else it might hamper domestic harmony. Also, when stuck follow your intuition before taking any big step.

Libra

Today, with help of your inner strength and confidence you may start a new venture or project. On the business front, you are likely to get some profitable order which will boost your financial strength. Jobseekers might get a good news. On the personal front, you are likely to spend some romantic moment with your spouse, which will improve harmony and understanding.

Scorpio

Today you may feel lazy and dull, also, your health may not be good. This will make you restless and anxious. So you are advised to stay calm and practise meditation to overcome the messy situation. Also, don't take any important decision as they might not turn out successful.

Sagittarius

Today, with the help of elders blessings you might feel confident. This will help you in making important decisions at work or in business. Losses might be converted into profits. This will improve your financial health and savings.

Capricorn

Today, elders blessings will keep you patient and give you the power to overcome messy situations. This will also improve your focus and you might complete all your projects on time. You are advised to take good care of your parents' health and spend some quality time with elders.

Aquarius

Today, you may feel inclined towards spirituality. You are likely to visit a religious place for mental peace and inner strength. Also, you might help needy people or donate a handsome amount to charity.

Pisces

Today, you may feel lazy and dull. this will make you restless and anxious. Also, you might not be able to trust people. So, you are advised to stay calm and practice meditation. It will help you in overcoming the messy situation.

Posted By: Niharika Sanjeeiv