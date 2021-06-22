New Delhi | Jagran Lifestyle Desk: Wondering what the day of June 22 has in store for you? Scroll down below and get some sense about how the day is going to be for your zodiac sign.

Aries – The property issue you thought was solved may strike back once again. Health will be fine whereas those in educational endeavours might find success. Stay networked and you will be rewarded.

Taurus – Finances are set to brighten up today. If appearing in some interview then this can be the best time to get recruited. Romantic partner might surprise you today.

Gemini – Submit your assignment before the deadline. Health will stay fine whereas you might be compelled to take some strong financial decisions. Interact with your family to rule out differences.

Cancer – You may find another stream of income you had been looking for since a while. At work, your previously held issues may see the daylight of solution. Spend some time with your lover and it will set your mind space right.

Leo – Your communication skills are going to be most important on the professional front. Health looks better whereas you must cut some expenses to keep your finances alright.

Virgo – Romantic front doesn’t appear fine. Whereas financial boost seems to be on cards. Communicate with your partner to rule out differences.

Libra – A work trip might become a reality. Exercise will keep you fit whereas the finances look stronger than they were in a long time. Do not argue at work as politeness may help you to find a common ground.

Scorpio – A holiday to an exotic place is on cards. Be careful about your health and take precautions. Professional success seems to be on the way which may translate into your financial strength.

Saggitarius – Some close family member might give you good news. Pending payments may get delayed even more. Today is the day to wrap up the pending issues with colleagues.

Capricorn – Avoid missing out on the tasks at work. At home, your partner is likely to be supportive. Take control of bad eating habits and exercise to burn out extra calories.

Aquarius – A family elder may pay you a visit. At work, you will be your most productive self. Those waiting for possession might get closer to acquiring the property.

Pisces – Travelling seems to be on cards. Grab every opportunity which comes your way. Hobbies will make the day interesting. If you are looking for a match, you might get surprised today.

Posted By: Talibuddin Khan