New Delhi | Jagran Lifestyle Desk: Astrological predictions help you to know your day in a better way. So, if you are wondering how your Monday will be then, scroll down below and have a look at your daily horoscope.

Aries - Today, you have to work hard to achieve your goals. You may face difficulty in your married life. There is take care of your health and avoid junk food.

Taurus - Today, you will witness that your love of music will increase. You may also end up investing in property. There are chances that you will meet an old friend today.

Gemini - Your interest in religious activities will increase. You will go on a long trip with your family and spend quality time with them. Your relationship with your spouse will remain cordial.

Cancer - Today is a good day for you. You will enjoy others' company. You will have quality time with your dear ones. However, remain continuous in the matters of health and avoid junk food.

Leo - Today is a tough day for you as you have to work hard to achieve your goals. You will get success in your work. There will be ideological differences between spouses. Avoid having a heated argument.

Virgo - Business engagement will increase. The responsibility of having children will be fulfilled. Do not take risks in financial matters as it may prove fatal for you. Be cautious about your health. You will have the support of your spouse.

Libra - You will witness financial gains. There are chances that you will invest your money in property. Do not get involved in any heated argument. Be cautious while driving as there is a risk of an accident.

Scorpio - You will get good news today. Your work which has been stuck will be completed on time. There are chances that you will travel to different places due to work matters.

Sagittarius - You will get the support and companionship of your life partner. Financial matters will improve. Business reputation will increase. The responsibility of having children will be fulfilled.

Capricorn - Today, you will face several hardships. You have to work hard to achieve your goals. There is a need to manage both professional and personal life. Take care of your health and avoid eating junk food.

Aquarius - You will witness an increase in confidence. Your married life will remain happy. Work done with creativity will bring desired results. Progress will be made in the educational field.

Pisces - Business efforts will flourish. The economic side will be strong. Family obligations will be fulfilled. New relationships will be formed.

