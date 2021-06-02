If you are wondering how your day will be then, scroll down below and have a look at your daily horoscope.

New Delhi | Jagran Lifestyle Desk: If you are wondering how your day will be then, scroll down below and have a look at your daily horoscope. It will help you in preparing for upcoming challenges that life is going to throw on you. Also, you can plan your day accordingly.

Aries Horoscope

Today you may feel happy and enthusiastic. On the business front, you may plan to start a new partnership, which will help you to grow your business. Salaried people are likely to get the support of their seniors and they might appreciate your hard work. Also, you might get promoted to a higher position.

Taurus Horoscope

Today you are likely to be busy in your professional life. With help of your patience, you are likely to overcome all messy situations. Your focus and dedication towards your goal or work may be tested many times, but you are likley to overcome all.

Gemini Horoscope

Today your things will go as planned and destiny might help you to get success in an easy way. You are likely to visit a religious place for mental peace. Singles are likely to get a soul mate and lovebirds might take one step ahead in their relationship.

Cancer Horoscope

Today, you may feel dull and lazy, so you are advised to keep your eyes open as your opponent or rival might find this best opportunity to hurt you. Also, avoid pity arguments with the seniors. Love birds are also advised to avoid worthless topics to maintain harmony.

Leo Horoscope

Today, you are likely to spend some quality time with your family. Also some romantic moments with your spouse, which will enhance your bond and bring harmony to your relationship. You are likley to spend money in purchasing artefacts or decoration items to renovate your house. You are advised to sign the documents carefully.

Virgo Horoscope

You may feel happy, relaxed and energetic. Today you are likely to explore and analyse yourself, which will boost your confidence and help you in facing all the challenges with courage. On the business front, you are advised to be patient while making an important decision regarding finance.

Libra Horoscope

Today you may feel enthusiastic, so you are advised to regulate it. Also, try to self-analysis as it will help you understand your surroundings and will boost your confidence. Your communication skills might help you in resolving problems.

Scorpio Horoscope

Today you may feel dull and upset. You might not be able to enjoy your professional and personal life. So you are advised to stay calm and try not to indulge in petty arguments. Also, keep your ego and arrogance in check when you are talking with your spouse, else it may affect your relationship.

Sagittarius Horoscope

Today, you may feel enthusiastic and happy. On the business front, you might start a new venture with innovative ideas, which will help your business grow. Today your creativity will be at its peak so you might plan to renovate your house or office.

Capricorn Horoscope

Today you are likely to be busy with family matters. Those who have children are likely to be busy with their studies and health. You are advised to be polite with people around you, else you may face consequences.

Aquarius Horoscope

Today you may feel happy and confident. You are advised to make quick decisions in terms of your career, finance or personal life. On the personal front, you might face some issues with your spouse so you are advised to be patient and handle the situation sensibly else it might affect your harmony.

Pisces Horoscope

Today you may feel dull and dissatisfied. You are advised to be careful with your opponents or rivals, else you might be a victim of a conspiracy. Also, avoid rude or harsh spiking at the work front else you may face consequences.

Posted By: Niharika Sanjeeiv