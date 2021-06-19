If you are wondering how your first day of the weekend, that is, Saturday will be then, scroll down below and have a look at your daily horoscope.

New Delhi | Jagran Lifestyle Desk: If you are wondering how your first day of the weekend, that is, Saturday will be then, scroll down below and have a look at your daily horoscope. It will help you in planning out your day accordingly.

Aries (March 21-April 20)

Today, with the help of elders blessing you may feel confident. This will boost your work efficiency and you might be able to complete all your tasks on time. You are likely to take some important decisions at work front which might turn out successful.

Taurus (April 21 - May 21)

Today, you may experience mixed emotions. You are likley to be busy with kids education. Also, you are likely to spend some romantic moment with your spouse, which will enhance your bonding.

Gemini (May 22 - June 21)

Today are likley to be disappointed. This will make you impatient and you might not be able to focus on your goals. You are advised to take good care of your patents' health.

Cancer (June 22 - July 22)

Today, you may feel happy, courageous and energetic. This will help you take up a tough project at the work front. Also, you are likely to complete it before time. Disputes with siblings will be resolved. You are likely to spend money on purchasing household stuff.

Leo (July 23 - August 23)

Today, the day may turn out favourable as things will fall as per plan. You are likely to control your expenditures. This will boost your financial health. You are likely to spend money on purchasing decorative items for a house or office.

Virgo (August 24 - September 22)

Today, things will be under control, you may feel confident and energetic. This will boost your work efficiency and you might get a responsibility to lead an important project. On the health front, chronic illness might start getting cured.

Libra (September 23 - October 23)

Today, you may feel dull, this will make you impatient and you might not be able to complete your tasks on time at the work front. You are advised to keep an eye on your opponents or rivals as they may find this great opportunity to conspire against you.

Scorpio (October 24 - November 22)

Today your professional life is likely to be good and you might find yourself busy with work. However, this will exhaust your energy and make you tired mentally and physically. On the personal front, you might not be able to spend quality time with your family.

Sagittarius (November 23 - December 21)

Today you may feel happy and relaxed as you are blessed by the moon. This will boost your efficiency and you might be able to complete all your tasks on time. With the help of elders blessings, you are likely to implement a new and innovative plan into your work for getting success in the near future.

Capricorn (December 22 - January 20)

Today may feel dull, which will make you emotional and sensitive. Also, you are likely to face some health-related issues. So you are advised to take good care of yourself. On the work front, you are likely to be a victim of a conspiracy.

Aquarius (January 21 - February 18)

Today, you are likely to get into analyse mode and figure out your mistakes. Self-analysis will boost confidence at work and you might take some important decisions. Bonding with spouse will improve.

Pisces (February 19 - March 20)

Today, you may feel happy and relaxed as you are blessed by the moon. This will boost your confidence and you might complete all the projects on time. This will impress your boss and he/she might offer you a promotion.

Posted By: Niharika Sanjeeiv