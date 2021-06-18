If you are wondering what does this last working day of the week has in store for you then, scroll down below and have a look at your daily horoscope.

New Delhi | Jagran Lifestyle Desk: Finally, we have reached the doorsteps of the weekend, that is, Friday. If you are wondering what does this last working day of the week has in store for you then, scroll down below and have a look at your daily horoscope. It will help you in planning out your day accordingly.

ARIES

Today, you are advised to change the approach on the work front. Rely on your past experience as it might give your positive results. Also, stick to tried and tested methods.

TAURUS

Today, you are advised to take advantage of all planetary movements to resolve all your long-standing problems. Also, don't let silly mistakes ruin your image as they can create wonders in future.

GEMINI

Today you are likely to plan to enter into a new venture, which might turn out successful as your Mercury is in a supportive part of the zodiac. Singles are likley to find themselves attracted to people with strong opinion and good minds.

CANCER

Today, you are likely to surprise people with your amazing skills that you managed to hide for a long time. Today, you are likely to show off a bit as you will be in good mood.

LEO

Today, messy situations will be under control, you may feel happy and relaxed. You are likely to have control over your emotions as Moon and Venus will protect you and keep you under their soothing rays, so don’t grumble.

VIRGO

Today you are advised to have control over your speech, else you might get into trouble. Try not to over-dramatise the situation at work.

LIBRA

Today, you are advised to accept people's opinion and not push them to write a false narrative about you. Try to honour their commitments, however, don't let their judgement affect you.

SCORPIO

You’re a complicated person, and this is one of the reasons why others find it hard to understand you. You try to live in your own world that is uncertain and conflicting. You are advised to step out of your world and see that affection lies around every corner.

SAGITTARIUS

Today, a single statement can break the walls of your long term security and happiness. So you are advised to be wise while speaking and if you want to bring change then try to strike when the iron is hot, as it will save your time.

CAPRICORN

The past few months have been quite rough for you as what seemed will last forever has been turned upside down, leaving you broken. Well, this is because Uranus is in your zodiac house creating a disturbance. So you are advised to stay calm and hold onto yourself as things have started to settle.

AQUARIUS

Today, you are advised to use your special skill of turning any situation into your favour or advantage. This skill will help you in reaching the heights of success at the work front.

PISCES

Today, you may be graceful, sensitive, intuitive or loving. You are advised to be independent. It is up to you to decide where your dreams take you.

Posted By: Niharika Sanjeeiv