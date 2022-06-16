New Delhi | Jagran Lifestyle Desk: Astrological predictions help you to know your day in a better way. So, if you are wondering how your Thursday will be then, scroll down and have a look at your daily horoscope.

Aries - You will have a good day today, and there are chances that you will go on a business trip. There is a need to take care of your health and avoid eating junk food.

Taurus - Today's day will turn out to be a good day for you. All your work will be completed. You will have a good relationship with your spouse. Drive carefully as there is a risk of an accident.

Gemini - The unfinished work for many days will be completed today. You will witness financial gains. You will spend a good time with your family. Take care of your health and take time to pamper yourself.

Cancer - You will receive good news. Work that was stuck for a long time will be completed today. Both your personal and professional life will remain on track. Take care of your mental health and avoid eating junk food.

Leo - Today is a good day for you as you will get success in all your work that has been stuck for a long while. There are chances that you will travel to different places. Take care of your health and avoid junk food.

Virgo - Today is a good day for you all, as you will get success in every field. There are chances that you will travel to different parts of the city and spend a good time with your family members.

Libra - Today, you will get good news from your family’s end. There is a need to be careful while investing money. Keep a track of your expenses. You will have support from your family.

Scorpio - Today, you have to work hard to achieve your goals. You may also face a tough situation. However, you will attain everything with hard work. Sleep properly and practice yoga.

Sagittarius - Today, you will feel lethargic throughout the day. You have to make a difficult decision, so be careful with that. You will get money only through hard work. Relations with the spouse will remain cordial.

Capricorn - Today is your lucky day as you will complete all your work without any hurdles. You will witness financial gains. You will get support from your family.

Aquarius - Today will turn out to be a hectic day. You have to run from pillar to post to complete your work. You will witness financial gains.

Pisces - Today, you will spend most of your time thinking about the future. You will focus on plans. You will also invest in properties. There will be peace and happiness in the family. Sweetness will increase between husband and wife. Be careful while driving.

Posted By: Mallika Mehzabeen