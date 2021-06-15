New Delhi | Jagran Lifestyle Desk: If you are wondering what June 12 has in store for you then, scroll down below and have a look at your daily horoscope. It will help you in knowing about the upcoming challenges that might come in your way to success.

Aries: Anything done out of your creative capabilities will result in success. The practices and trials in terms of earning livelihood too will show results. Creative works are specifically beneficial to do today.

Taurus: You will remain busy with family-related works. You are likely to get the support of top officers at your workplace. As a couple today is a day to cherish for the times to come as you might end up reflecting on beauties of past with your better half.

Gemini: The prestige of your family is likely to increase and your contribution in it will be acknowledged. The hard work done in the direction too will give results. However, since you are likely to remain super busy today, health should be an area you should remain careful about.

Cancer: Financial disputes will turn in your favour. Today is the day you can make a mile of progress at work. With strong expenses for today, you will strengthen old friendships while making new ones.

Leo: Keep control of your emotions today. You are likely to face pointless stress and difficulties. However, today is the day for family prestige and solving outstanding financial issues.

Virgo: You will be your most confident self today. At work, your strategies will work the best earning you notable praises. Whereas, in terms of your creativity, you might end up impressing the ones you have never impressed.

Libra: Today is the day when your old relationships will strengthen while your attempts to forge new ones also showing results. Take help from others, and you will improve in unimaginable ways.

Scorpio: You will receive appreciation in terms of gifts or respect. You might argue with your spouse. At work, a female colleague’s assistance will prove helpful. After accomplishing a task, your self-confidence will rise.

Sagittarius: Today is the day for strong finances. Taking help from others will result in success. Your creative attempts will give unexpected results at work.

Capricorn: You will fulfil family responsibilities today. Something you’ll put your heart at will give definite results. On the love side, today is a day you should remain careful in terms of your partner’s mood swings.

Aquarius: Personal relationships will grow sweet. Finances are likely to remain strong. You will be your confident best today.

Pisces: Academic progress demands more work than what you are doing right now. Your family relationships will grow strong today. Significant progress will be made on the livelihood front.

Posted By: Talibuddin Khan