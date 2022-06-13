New Delhi | Jagran Lifestyle Desk: Astrological predictions help you to know your day in a better way. So, if you are wondering how your Monday will be then, scroll down below and have a look at your daily horoscope.

Aries - There is a chance that you will go on business trips. You will witness financial gains. There will be prosperity in your life.

Taurus - Today's day will be filled with ups and downs. You will witness financial gains. The relationship with the spouse will remain good. You will go on an office trip. Take good care of your health.

Gemini - There are chances that you will face hardships in your life. Take care of your health and avoid eating junk food. There is a need to control your anger.

Cancer - Today is a great day in terms of education and career as you will witness growth. The financial condition will be strong. You will have a cordial relationship with your spouse.

Leo - Today, your expenses will increase. You will witness a financial crunch. Health will remain low. You will have to work hard to achieve your goals.

Virgo - Today, you will get the support of your mother. If you want to buy a property then today is an auspicious day. You will also buy electronic gadgets. There will be cordial relations with the life partner. Take care of your health.

Libra - Today, you will participate in some religious activity. You will have a good time with your family. Relationship with your spouse will remain cordial. Your health will also do good. It's a good day for you.

Scorpio - Your today's day will be filled with adventures. You will do all the positivity activities today. Your life will be filled with happiness. The business will grow.

Sagittarius - This week, you might have a difference of opinions with your lover. You are likely to get good results in your workplace and you can get some financial gains.

Capricorn: The work which was stuck for a long time will be completed. Creative efforts will bear fruit. There will be progress in the field of livelihood. There will be an increase in household items.

Aquarius: There is a need to be conscious of your child’s health. You may remain due to your family’s end. You may also face unnecessary confusion.

Pisces: Family prestige will increase. There will be progress in the field of livelihood. You will get help from an influential person. Gifts or honors will increase. There will be sweetness in married life.

Posted By: Mallika Mehzabeen