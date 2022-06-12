New Delhi | Jagran Lifestyle Desk: Astrological predictions help you to know your day in a better way. So, if you are wondering how your day will be then, scroll down below and have a look at your daily horoscope.

Aries – Planning for your day well in advance will turn things in your favor. This will also help you to be away from unnecessary stress. Try to avoid negativity around you.

Taurus – At the beginning of the week, your long-due payments will be released. Try to save that money for the future. You will enjoy quality time with your family.

Gemini – In the middle of the week, you might face certain sleep-related issues. Try maintaining a work-life balance in your life by planning your day well in advance.

Cancer – This entire week you will maintain your calm and consistency in your thoughts. New challenges might come up at the work front, be well prepared to tackle them with dignity.

Leo – The week will go on smoothly on every front. Try giving more time to your children and take them for an outing during the weekend to strengthen your bond with them.

Virgo – In the middle of the week, you might face some issues with your spouse. Try to solve the issue by maintaining your calm. If you ignore it, your might have to face certain unpleasant consequences in the future.

Libra – This week you will indulge in some spiritual activities that will have a positive everlasting impact on your mental health. Also, indulge in some charity work like feeding the poor.

Scorpio – Be cautious before lending money to someone. Your spouse will be your pillar of strength this entire week, so respect him/her and value whatever they do for you.

Sagittarius- If you have blood pressure-related issues, this is a crucial week for you. Keep a check on your health. Do regular yoga and take your medicines properly. Avoid taking unnecessary stress.

Capricorn- To heal from the emotional trauma you have faced the previous week, indulge in meditation. Do not be too harsh on yourself, take one day at a time. You will be fine.

Aquarius – This entire week, you will be full of positive energy. So, whatever task you indulge in will fetch you the desired results. Try to help the people around you to add to your good karma.

Pisces- You might have some tiff with your spouse or any other family member. Do not waste your time on activities that aren’t important to you.

Content Credits: Pandit Jaganath Guruji

Posted By: Mallika Mehzabeen