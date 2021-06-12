If you are wondering what June 12 has in store for you then, scroll down below and have a look at your daily horoscope.

New Delhi | Jagran Lifestyle Desk: If you are wondering what June 12 has in store for you then, scroll down below and have a look at your daily horoscope. It will help you in knowing about the upcoming challenges that might come in your way to success.

Aries

Today, your hard work will pay you in terms of success. Your subordinates might help you in implementing innovative ideas in your current project. Today, your opponents or rivals might praise your work.

Taurus

Today your vitality and inner strength will be good. This will boost your confidence and you might likely implement innovative ideas at work. You are advised to read all the documents thoroughly before signing.

Gemini

Today you may feel anxious and restless. This will affect your work efficiency and you might not be able to complete your tasks on time. You are likely to visit a religious place for mental peace.

Cancer

Today you might expand your network, which will turn out beneficial in near future. People related to art, glamour, fashion might plan to do something new in terms of their profession. Love birds are likley to enjoy some romantic moments that will enhance their relation.

Leo

Today you are likely to be busy in your professional life, which will make you tired by the end of the day. On the business front, you are likley to expand your network overseas.

Virgo

Today, you may feel happy and relaxed as the messy situation will be under control. On the work front, you might get some rewards regarding your work. You might visit a religious place and donate a handsome amount to charity.

Libra

Today, you are likely to access control on your expenditure. You may plan to invest some capital in your business. On the personal front, you are likley to spend some romantic moment with your spouse. It will enhance your relation and bring harmony.

Scorpio

Today, you may have some health issues as your moon is not in a good position. In business, you might face losses. Your gains might convert to losses as well. You are advised to stay calm and practice meditation.

Sagittarius

Today, you may hear some good news on the work front. You can expect a promotion based on your hard work. On the personal front, your relationship with family members will be a good place. You are likely to spend some quality time with your family. You are advised not to engage in an argument with your family on a worthless topic.

Capricorn

You may feel lazy and dull, however, you will overcome this situation and perform well on the work front. Your opponents or rivals will be under control. Jobseekers, the good news is waiting for you.

Aquarius

Today you are likely to be surrounded by negativity, which will make you upset and anxious. Your friends may not be supportive. So you are advised to stay calm and don't keep hopes or expectations from people around you.

Pisces

Today you may feel lazy and dull due to this you may face some obstacles on your work front. So you are advised to stay calm and practice meditation. Also, don't take quick decisions at the business front as they might not turn out successful.

Posted By: Niharika Sanjeeiv