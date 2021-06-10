If you are wondering what June 10 has in store for you then scroll down below and have a look at your daily horoscope.

New Delhi | Jagran Lifestyle Desk: New day brings a new set of opportunities and challenges. So If you are wondering what June 10 has in store for you then scroll down below and have a look at your daily horoscope.

Aries

Today things will be in your favour. You are likely to have a good focus in your professional life and will perform excellently. You can expect a promotion based on your hard work.

Taurus

Today, you may feel lazy and dull due to a lack of sleeplessness. This will make you irritated and arrogant so you are advised to stay calm and keep a check on your arrogance, else it will give birth to conflicts and disputes. Also, it can disrupt harmony in your personal life.

Gemini

Today, you may feel tired due to overworking. This will make you irritated so you are advised to keep patience. Students are advised to work hard.

Cancer

It is a good day as things will be in your favour. On the business front, you might increase the liquidity. Also, your confidence will keep your opponent or rivals in control. You are likely to get back your stuck money.

Leo

Today, you are likley to perform excellently at work. Also, you will have a good bonding with your seniors. You can expect a promotion as your boss will be impressed by your work.

Virgo

Today you may plan to study higher to enhance your career. On the personal front, couples longing for a child is likely to hear good news.

Libra

Today, you might not be able to fulfil your responsibilities. You are advised to read the documents thoroughly before signing. Take good care of your elder's health.

Scorpio

Today you are likely to help a needy, this act will increase your social status. On the work front, you are likely to put in all your efforts which might take you one step closer to success.

Sagittarius

Today, your politeness might increase your reputation among your relatives and friends. You are likely to spend money on purchasing artefacts to decorate your home. This will improve your social status.

Capricorn

Today your vital force seems to be good, this will boost your work efficiency and might complete all your tasks on time. Disputes with siblings will get resolved and will boost your relationship with them.

Aquarius

You may feel dull, lazy and have some health issues too. Your old health issues may arise. This will make you irritated and moody, so you are advised to stay calm. Avoid making important decisions related to work or business. You might have a dispute with your spouse.

Pisces

With the help of your internal power, you are likely to overcome yesterday's messy situation. You may feel happy and relaxed. On the work front, your bond with your boss will strengthen.

Posted By: Niharika Sanjeeiv