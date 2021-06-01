Horoscope Today June 1, 2021: Before you begin your day, take a quick glance at what's there in store for your stars today and plan your day accordingly. Read on to know about your zodiac sign.

New Delhi | Jagran Lifestyle Desk: Every new day comes with new challenges, but what if you could prepare for them? Astrological prediction offers interesting insights that help a person overcome those challenges. So, what are you waiting for, read here to know what the future has in store for you:

Aries: Today, a great new idea can benefit you financially. You will spend some quality time with your family today. You will be able to complete your task on time.

Taurus: Your energy level will remain high today. Your family members will prove to become the reason for your mental peace and happiness.

Gemini: The senior authority at the workplace is likely to support you. Efforts made in the creative field will be flourished. You are likely to travel somewhere outstation.

Cancer: To gain mental strength, start doing meditation and yoga. You are likely to get married soon. It is advisable to not take a risk in financial matters.

Leo: You need to spend time with your beloved one so that both of you can know and understand each other well. You need to take care of your health. You will be stressed because of work pressure.

Virgo: Keep your extra money in a safe place that you can get back in the coming times. You will spend some quality time with your family today. It is advisable to drive safely and be cautious.

Libra: The transactions related to the property will be completed and will also benefit you. Today younger siblings can ask for your opinion. There will be progress in the field of livelihood. Social prestige is likely to increase.

Scorpio: Investments will prove to be very beneficial, but you may have to face opposition from the partners. Your family members will support you in some crucial decisions. There will be progress in the field of livelihood

Sagittarius: Today your expenses will increase, however, an increase in income will balance it. Social reputation is likely to increase. Your confidence will get boosted as you will be able to present some good ideas today.

Capricorn: Today your ability to influence others will bring you many positive things. There will be progress on the work front. For those who are looking for a job, you are likely to get some good offers.

Aquarius: You will be under stress because of some family member. For those who are in the creative field your work is likely to flourish. You need to take out some time for your spouse.

Pisces: Social activities will prove to be a good opportunity to increase familiarity with influential and important people. To avoid financial constraints, do not go away from your fixed budget.

Posted By: Talibuddin Khan