New Delhi | Jagran Lifestyle Desk: Astrological predictions help you to know your day in a better way. So, if you are wondering how your Thursday will be then, scroll down below and have a look at your daily horoscope.

Aries - Today's day is going to be filled with ups and downs. You will face many challenges. You have to work hard to achieve your goals. There are chances that you may travel to different places due to work. Take care of your health and avoid eating junk food.

Taurus - Today will turn out to be a good day for you. You will have to get good news regarding the work which has been stuck for a long time. This is a suitable time for business expansion. Whatever work you take in your hand, you will get success.

Gemini - Today, you have to face many challenges as your work might get delayed. There is a need to work hard in order to achieve your goals. The relationship with the spouse will remain good.

Cancer - Today's day will be filled with a lot of hassle. Your day will be filled with a lot of work. You have to manage both your professional and personal life both. Take care of your health and avoid junk food.

Leo - You will witness financial gains. There is a need to take care of your health, so do regular exercise. You may end up spending more. Take care of your expenses.

Virgo - Today, you may feel upset due to some emotional issues. There will be a lot of work, and you have to manage your personal and work life. You will get money only through hard work. Relations with the spouse will remain cordial.

Libra - Today, your expenditure will be more than your income, therefore keep control while spending money. You will get support from your siblings. There may be bitterness in your relationship with your spouse. Therefore, control yourself and avoid unnecessary arguments.

Scorpio - Today, you will be surrounded by trouble as most of your work will take time to get done. You need to work hard to achieve your goals. However, the financial situation will remain normal. Take care of your health and do exercise daily.

Sagittarius - You will get good news today. Your work which has been stuck will be completed on time. There are chances that you will travel to different places due to work matters.

Capricorn - Today will be a happy day as you will receive money from unexpected sources. You will have a cordial relationship with your spouse. You will get the support of your family members in every matter.

Aquarius - Today, you will feel energetic. You will complete all your work on time. You will end up meeting a long-time friend. You will also witness financial gains.

Pisces - Wealth, honor, and fame will increase. You will take interest in social work. You will get the support of a female officer. There will be a success in the work done with intelligence.

Posted By: Mallika Mehzabeen