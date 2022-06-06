New Delhi | Jagran Lifestyle Desk: Astrological predictions help you to know your day in a better way. So, if you are wondering how your Monday will be then, scroll down below and have a look at your daily horoscope.

Aries- Today is a good day for you as you will get success in all your work that has been stuck for a long while. There are chances that you will travel to different places. Take care of your health and avoid junk food.

Taurus - Today, you may be handover new responsibilities regarding your work. You will have a good time with your family. Hardship situations will witness improvement. You may feel lethargic throughout the day.

Gemini- Your work will be appreciated. This is a suitable time for business expansion. Whatever work you take in your hand, you will get success. Important decisions may have to be taken on an emotional level.

Cancer- The unfinished work for many days will be completed today. You will witness financial gains. You will spend a good time with your family. Take care of your health and take time to pamper yourself.

Leo - Today, you will remain positive in every situation, and all your work will be completed easily. You will return the money that you have borrowed. Drive carefully as there is a risk of an accident. You will confident throughout the day.

Virgo - You may face some mental and emotional turmoil in your life. There is a need to pay focus on your work. There is also a need to keep patience. Do not spend too much money as it may prove fatal for you.

Libra - Today is a good day for you as you will witness gain profit in every work. There are chances that you will travel to different parts of the country due to work. Maintain a balance between professional and personal life. The relationship with the spouse will remain good.

Scorpio - Today, you should be careful while driving or even walking on the road as there is a huge risk of an accident. Think before investing money as it may prove fatal for you. It is advised for you not get involved in any arguments. Take care of your health.

Sagittarius - Today, there are chances of investing in some new project, and you might get promoted at the workplace. You might feel tired both mentally and physically because of the heat. Try to avoid taking any decision in overexcitement or emotions.

Capricorn- Today, luck will favor you, and all your problems will be solved. There are chances that you will attend some ceremonies in the family. There is a need to work hard in order to achieve your goals. Spend a good time with family.

Aquarius - There will be progress in the field of livelihood. However, you may face some unnecessary problems. You will get stress from your loved ones.

Pisces - Gifts or honors will increase. There will be progress in the field of livelihood. The ongoing effort education field will be fruitful. There will be sweetness in married life.

Posted By: Mallika Mehzabeen