New Delhi | Jagran Lifestyle Desk: Astrological predictions help you to know your day in a better way. So, if you are wondering how your Thursday will be then, scroll down below and have a look at your daily horoscope.

Aries - Today's day will be filled with ups and downs. You have to work hard to achieve your goals. Take care of your health.

Gemini - Today, there are chances that you will travel to different places related to your work. You will also end up spending more. Keep an eye on your expenses.

Taurus - Today is a good day for you. You will complete all your work on time. Drive carefully as there is a risk of an accident.

Cancer - Today is your good day as you will witness financial gains. However, there is a need to take care of your health and avoid Junk food. There are chances that you will go for a picnic with your family.

Leo - Avoid heated arguments and control your anger. The economic side will be strong. There are possibilities that you will buy household items. There will be progress in creative work. Married life will be happy.

Virgo - The financial side will be strong. There will be an increase in household items. Drive carefully as there is a risk of an accident. Keep control over your anger, and do not get into unnecessary arguments.

Libra - You will get appreciated in your job. You will also get progress in different matters. Differences with partners will be resolved. Don't take any decision in haste. Health may remain weak. Do not be careless. Take care of your health.

Scorpio- People who own a business will witness growth. The problems which you are facing right now will come to an end. Your married life will remain happy. Social prestige will increase. You will get support from your friends.

Sagittarius- Today may be dull. Think twice before you do anything today, You may go for work-related travel, or you might lose some money.

Capricorn - There are chances that you will go on a religious tour. You will also have to work hard to achieve your goals. Relationship with spouse will remain cordial.

Aquarius - Your today's day will be filled with ups and downs. Work-life will be hard. However, after working hard, you will achieve success.

Pisces- Wealth, honor, and fame will increase. You will take interest in social work. You will get the support of a female officer. There will be a success in the work done with intelligence.

