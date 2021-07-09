If you are wondering how your day will be then scroll down below and have a look at your daily horoscope. It will help you in planning out your day accordingly.

New Delhi | Jagran Lifestyle Desk: It's a fresh new day with a new set of challenges and opportunities. So if you are wondering how your day will be then scroll down below and have a look at your daily horoscope. It will help you in planning out your day accordingly.

Aries

Today, you are likely to help needy people and this will increase your status in society. On the personal front, disputes with the siblings will be resolved. You might meet an influential person who will be beneficial in long run.

Taurus

Today, you are likely to be busy with family affairs. You might spend money on purchasing some luxurious items, this act will boost your social status.

Gemini

With help of your elder's blessings, you will be patient and more focused on your goals. At the work front, you are likley to perform well and complete all tasks on time. On the personal front, your life will remain merry.

Cancer

Today you may feel upset and disappointed as you will not be satisfied with the results at the work front. Job seekers might have to save disappointment. Love birds are advised to avoid marriage topics.

Leo

Today you may feel happy and enthusiastic as your internal power will keep your mood light. On the work front, things will remain normal and you can expect a work-related trip. Your prestige in society might uplift.

Virgo

Today, you may feel happy and relaxed as you are blessed by the moon. This will boost your work efficiency and you might be able to complete all your work on time. Also, you can expect a promotion based on your hard work. You might meet an influential person who will turn out beneficial in near future.

Libra

Today, you may feel happy as things will go as planned. For inner peace and strength, you are likely to visit a religious place. Also, you might donate to charity or help some needy people on your way.

Scorpio

Today you may feel dull and lonely. On the work front, you might get promoted based on your hard work. However, you will have to go through the test of patience as you will be arrogant to people around you. So you are advised to stay calm.

Sagittarius

Today you may feel positive vibrations around you, this will keep your mood merry and positive. On the business front, you might plan to start a new venture in a partnership.

Capricorn

Today, your day will be good as on the work front you are likely to perform well. Your bonding with the boss will be improved and you can expect some incentives based on your hard work. On the personal front, disputes with siblings will be resolved.

Aquarius

Today you may find yourself busy around your kids' education. On the career front, you are likely to plan for higher studies to enhance your career or change the line.

Pisces

Today, you may feel upset and dissatisfied. So you are advised to stay calm and practice meditation. Also, give a thorough reading before signing any documents. The health of elders will keep you tense and worried. You may plan to renovate your house.

Posted By: Niharika Sanjeeiv