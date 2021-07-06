Knowing what stars have in store for you may set up the things straight for the day. Here are the astrological predictions for the day.

New Delhi | Jagran Lifestyle Desk: The zodiac signs have their own special natures and characteristics. Knowing what stars have in store for you may set up the things straight for the day. Here are the astrological predictions for the day.

Aries

Today is a day to reflect on the past to make sure you don't make the same mistakes youve been making off late. Talk to your children as they might have the solution to your woes. A bisiness trip seems to be on cards.

Taurus

You are most likely to make heavy expenses today. At work, your productivity will make you star of the day. Take care of your health in terms of eating right food at right time.

Gemini

Spending time with your love interest may become a source of gratification. You will get rid of an old health problem. Be cautious of the adversaries at work.

Cancer

Finances look perfect for today so make sure you have credible investment ideas lined up. You will meet an old friend or acquaintance that will take you back in time. A family trip seems to be on the cards.

Leo

A new love interest may come in your life today. At work, you will be able to shine because of your experience driven approach to the things. Health is likely to improve.

Virgo

You will receive the money from the ones who owe you. Exercise well to keep yourself fit and healthy. Your passion at work and academics will keep you hooked to today’s order of things.

Libra

Buying a new property seems to be on cards. At the same time, insecurities may cloud your relationship with spouse or the partner. Hard work is your greatest asset, make sure you continue to utilise it.

Scorpio

Support from family will keep you going, both at work and the off the track things at home. At work, you will find your career making a steady progress. Health wise, you will feel great which will result into greater amounts of productivity.

Sagittarius

You will be both effective and efficient at work. You will be able to enjoy yourself amid everything challenging which is going on both at work and home. Health seems to be on good run.

Capricorn

Travel seems to be on the cards for today. You are likely to spend time with an old acquaintance or family friend. Today is a good day to deal in property. Don’t be insecure of how much money you are making. It’s steady and you should be content with it for the moment.

Aquarius

You will be able to get back into better health today. Your ways to express love will be able to impress the person concerned. Travel which seems to be on the cards for today may prove to be enjoyable.

Pisces

A vacation seems to be on cards for today. Financial situation is likely to improve. Health-wise things seems to be improving. Your performance at work will be appreciated by the seniors.

Posted By: Mukul Sharma