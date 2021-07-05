Read on what the horoscope has in store for you this Monday morning.

New Delhi | Jagran Lifestyle Desk: The zodiac signs have their specific characteristics which define the personality and are determined by the alignment of stars. Read on what the horoscope has in store for you this Monday morning.

Aries (March 21-April 20)

You are likely to receive a love proposal today. Physical fitness will keep you productive. An official trip also seems to be on cards with a nice impression on colleagues.

Taurus (April 21 - May 21)

Physical fitness maybe a cause of worry today so take stock of what you are eating. A business ttip may turn more productive than expected. The spouse/partner will give you optimal support.

Gemini (May 22 - June 21)

Make sure you are not exerting too much pressure on yourself when it's work. You are likely to interact with an old acquaintance and take a trip back the memory lane. A lover's proposal also seems to be on cards.

Cancer (June 22 - July 22)

Today, you are likley to control your worthless expenditure, which will boost your financial health. On the professional front, things will go smoothly. On the personal front, you are advised to be careful in kids health. Also, you are likely to face some stomach issues.

Leo (July 23 - August 23)

Today things might not turn out as planned. On the professional front, your plans may not work, which will make you arrogant. So you are advised to avoid taking any decision. On the personal front, lovebirds or couples are advised to avoid arguments else it might disrupt harmony.

Virgo (August 24 - September 22)

Today you may be sensitive as your moon will make you emotional and sensitive. On the professional front, you are likley to face some delay in work, so you are advised to stay patient. Also, you will not be indecisive. You are advised to take good care of your parents' health.

Libra (September 23 - October 23)

Today you are likely to strike balance between your earning and expenditure. This will boost your financial health. With the help of your network, you are likely to implement innovative plans in your business.

Scorpio (October 24 - November 22)

Today, you may feel energetic, which will make you happy and optimistic. You are likely to fulfil all your desires with the help of hard work. On the personal front, you are likely to spend some quality time with your family and friends.

Sagittarius (November 23 - December 21)

Today you may feel upset, dull and nervous. However, from afternoon onwards things will start falling in place, boosting your confidence and internal vitality. However, you are advised to avoid carelessness and recheck before submitting any project at the work front.

Capricorn (December 22 - January 20)

Today you are likely to spend your hard-earned money in purchasing worthless items. This will affect your savings and hamper your financial health. On the work and personal front, be careful while expressing yourself and avoid lending money.

Aquarius (January 21 - February 18)

Today with the help of your social network you are likely to make some benefits. People related to fashion, glamour, art, etc may plan to venture into a new area of the genre in terms of profession.

Pisces (February 19 - March 20)

Today is a busy day at work. Overload of work will make you tired, however, you will enjoy your work. You are likely to be polite with your family and friends.

Posted By: Mukul Sharma