Horoscope Today, July 4, 2021: If you are wondering how your day will be then, scroll down below and have a look at your daily horoscope.

New Delhi | Jagran Lifestyle Desk: If you are wondering how July 4 will be then, scroll down below and have a look at your daily horoscope. The planetary movements will help you know what challenges or opportunities you are likely to face in advance.

Aries (March 21-April 20)

Today, you may feel happy and relaxed as you are blessed with a positive moon. It will help you stay positive throughout the day and you may enjoy your work to the fullest. Today you are likely to help people around you by solving their problems.

Taurus (April 21 - May 21)

Today, you may feel dull as your moon is negative. Also, you may face some health issues that will make you feel irritated. You are advised to avoid taking any important decisions.

Gemini (May 22 - June 21)

Today, you may feel happy and positive as you are blessed by the positive moon. Your losses might convert to profits. On the business front, you may plan to venture into a new area or get a new project.

Cancer (June 22 - July 22)

Today you are likely to be busy at work. However, you will be able to spend considerable time with your family that will enhance your bonding. Also, you might spend some romantic moments with your spouse.

Leo (July 23 - August 23)

You may feel happy and enthusiastic as you are blessed by the moon. This will boost your confidence and keep you positive all day. Today your spiritual power might help you in taking important decisions.

Virgo (August 24 - September 22)

Today, you are likely to be a victim of negative thoughts. This will make you impatient and arrogant, which might hamper your ability to make rightful decisions. So you are advised to stay calm and avoid taking any important decisions. Also, elders blessings might help you in overcoming this messy situation.

Libra (September 23 - October 23)

You may feel happy and relaxed as you are blessed by the moon. On the personal front, your life might be in harmony, however, you are advised to avoid arguments on worthless topics. On the professional front, you are likley to hear some good news.

Scorpio (October 24 - November 22)

Today is likley to be good for you at work. Your seniors are expected to give you a new responsibility in terms of promotions.

Sagittarius (November 23 - December 21)

Today, you are likely to be busy with your children issues. You are likely to spend your money on purchasing household stuff or artefacts. Also, you are likely to spend quality time with your family.

Capricorn (December 22 - January 20)

You may feel lazy and dull. This will affect your mood and you will deny advice by your well-wisher. By the late evening, you might start feeling better as things will be under control.

Aquarius (January 21 - February 18)

Today, you may feel healthy as you are blessed by the moon. This will boost your work efficiency and you might perform well at work. You will take some important decisions so be thoughtful while making them.

Pisces (February 19 - March 20)

Today, you may feel peaceful and relaxed as you are blessed by the moon. You will be polite to people around you. You might meet an influential person who will help you in making investments.

Posted By: Niharika Sanjeeiv