New Delhi | Jagran Lifestyle Desk: If you are wondering how your first day of the weekend will be then, scroll down below and have a look at your daily horoscope. It will help you in planning out your day accordingly.

Aries

Today you are likely to get the support of your friends when stuck in a difficult situation. Students might get good results. On the personal front, parents are likley to receive a merry news related to their child.

Taurus

Today you are likley to meet your friends. On the personal front, you will have a harmonious relationship with your spouse, which will bring peace to the family.

Gemini

Today you are advised to be cautious when it comes to health, else you might be a victim of some serious issue. Also, avoid workload as it might mount stress. You are likely to get the support of your spouse when stuck in a difficult situation.

Cancer

Today you may find yourself surrounded by negativity. This will make you anxious and you might end up getting into a fight with people around you. So you are advised to keep your anger in control and watch your words when speaking.

Leo

Today you may feel restless, so you are advised to stay calm and practice meditation. You are likley to spend money on your friends and might enjoy with them to the fullest.

Virgo

Today you may feel agitated, which might affect your mood. So you are advised to stay calm and practice meditation. You are likley to meet your friends. However, there are chances you might end up engaging in a conflict. So try to avoid debate or petty arguments.

Libra

Today you are likley to have a pleasant atmosphere at home. You are likely to spend quality time with your family, which will enhance the bond and bring harmony. On the work front, things will remain pleasant.

Scorpio

Today you are advised to not be greedy as it might take you down. Also, think twice before investing money in any property, as it might not turn out successful.

Sagittarius

Today your father's health will start getting cured. However, you are advised to take good care of your health, else you might be a victim of serious health-issue. On the personal front, you are likley to spend some romantic moments, which will enhance the bond and bring harmony.

Capricorn

Today you may feel surrounded by negativity, which will affect your work efficiency. Also, it might affect your mood, so you are advised to stay calm and watch your words while speaking to people around you.

Aquarius

Today is a good day. Jobseekers are likley to receive good news. On the business front, you are likely to bag a profitable deal. Salaried people might be able to complete all their pending projects timely. On the health front, you are likley to be in a good shape.

Pisces

Today you are likely to implement some changes in your business, which might turn out successful. Also, you can expect excellent profits in partnership-related business.

Posted By: Niharika Sanjeeiv