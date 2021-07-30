If you are wondering how your day will be then, scroll down below and have a look at your astrological predictions.

New Delhi | Jagran Lifestyle Desk: If you are wondering how your day will be then, scroll down below and have a look at your astrological predictions. It will help you in planning out your day accordingly.

Aries

On the business front, you may plan to implement some changes in your office, so you are advised to take help from Vastu. It can help in boosting your financial health.

Taurus

Today you may find yourself spiritually inclined. You are advised to join a social service organisation. You are advised to try to make your own path rather than listening to your elders' stories.

Gemini

Today your confidence and self-esteem will be at their peak. On the work front, you are likely to get some opportunities, so you are advised to grab them after giving a good thought.

Cancer

Today you are likely to be stressed due to the workload, so you are advised to not take too much workload on yourself. Also, focus on the work, rather than chatting with your friends, will help you in completing the work on time.

Leo

Today you are advised to take the help of your spouse when making important decisions regarding career or personal life. Love birds are likley to spend romantic moments, which will enhance their bonding.

Virgo

Today you may find yourself a victim of ill health caused by an unbalanced routine and diet. So you are advised to stay calm and eat wisely. On the work front, you are likely to complete all your tasks on time.

Libra

Today you are advised to not expect more profits on the business front. Spen time in understanding the current scenario and act upon it. Meet new people and strengthen your network, as it will help you in bagging deals.

Scorpio

On the professional front, you are likely to enjoy your day. You will have compatibility with your partners, seniors or colleagues. However, you are advised to be careful with your opponents as they might interfere in your work t create problems.

Sagittarius

Today you are likely to get some opportunities that will help in boosting your career, so you are advised to not waste time on useless activities rather than make the most of this wonderful time. On the personal front, you are likley to engage in a verbal spat with your siblings, so try to solve the issue wisely.

Capricorn

On the business front, you are advised to keep doing hard work as it will pay you off in near future. Also, to increase the name of your business, plan a marketing strategy.

Aquarius

On the personal front, you are likely to have a dispute with your spouse. However, the atmosphere of the house will remain pleasant and you are likely to resolve the spat wisely.

Pisces

Today you are likely o find yourself spiritually inclined. However, you are also likley to be attracted towards material things. So you are advised to not let greed overpower you.

Posted By: Niharika Sanjeeiv