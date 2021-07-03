If you are wondering how your first weekend of July will be then, scroll down below and have a look at your daily horoscope. It will help you in planning out your day accordingly.

New Delhi | Jagran Lifestyle Desk: Every day brings a new set of opportunities and challenges, if you are wondering how your first weekend of July will be then, scroll down below and have a look at your daily horoscope. It will help you in planning out your day accordingly.

Aries (March 21-April 20)

You may feel happy and excited. This will boost your work efficiency and you might enjoy your work to the fullest. You are likely to meet an old friend. On the business front, you are likely to implement innovative ideas.

Taurus (April 21 - May 21)

Today you may feel happy and relaxed as you are blessed by the moon. This will boost your work efficiency and you might complete all your tasks on time. Your losses may convert to profits.

Gemini (May 22 - June 21)

On the work front, your hard work will finally pay off, your boss might acknowledge and reward you for the same. Your small effort may give you success. On the domestic front, things will remain harmonious. You may get profits from your past investments. Your prestige might get increased.

Cancer (June 22 - July 22)

Your creativity will be at its peak. You might plan to renovate your house or office. On the personal front, today is a good day to enhance your bonding with your spouse and bring harmony and love.

Leo (July 23 - August 23)

You are likely to get exhausted due to overworking. Also, you may feel lazy, giving room for careless works. So you are advised to stay calm and practice meditation.

Virgo (August 24 - September 22)

Today you are likely to spend money in purchasing items to renovate your house or office. This will enhance your prestige and social status. On the personal front, you will spend a romantic moment with a spouse, this will enhance your bonding and bring harmony.

Libra (September 23 - October 23)

You are likely to maintain a balance between your expenditure and earning, this will boost your financial health. With the help of your network, you might implement innovative plans in your business.

Scorpio (October 24 - November 22)

You may feel lazy and dull due to sleeplessness. This will affect your working efficiency and you might not be able to complete your work on time. You may not be able to focus on your goals. You might visit some religious place for inner peace.

Sagittarius (November 23 - December 21)

You may feel lazy and dull which will reflect in your work. However, afternoon things will start falling to place and you may feel better and with the elder's blessings, you will be able to complete all your work on time.

Capricorn (December 22 - January 20)

You are likely to take some important decisions, which will help you in near future. On the work front, your subordinates will cooperate and help you with an important project.

Aquarius (January 21 - February 18)

Your politeness at the work front will help you in completing your work on time, as your seniors or colleagues might help you out with the current project.

Pisces (February 19 - March 20)

Today, you may feel happy and relaxed as you are blessed by the moon. On the business front, you might plan for a new partnership, which might turn out beneficial. Salaried folks will finally get the reward for their hard work.

Posted By: Niharika Sanjeeiv