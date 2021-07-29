If you are wondering how your day will be then, scroll down below and have a look at your daily horoscope.

New Delhi | Jagran Lifestyle Desk: If you are wondering how your day will be then, scroll down below and have a look at your daily horoscope. Astrological predictions will help you in knowing in advance about obstacles or challenges you are likely to face today.

Aries

Today is a good day. On the business front, you are likely to bind with your business partner and complete all the pending tasks. You may find yourself spiritually inclined and may plan to visit a religious place.

Taurus

Today you are likely to make some important decisions, so you are advised to stay calm and practice meditation. You are likely to meet an influential person who might turn out beneficial in near future. You are advised to keep a check on your expenses.

Gemini

Today you are advised to take your health problems seriously else you might have to face some big issue. On the personal front, you are likely to be worried due to your relatives.

Cancer

Today you may discover a new source of income that will balance your financial health. On the personal front, you are likely to deal with some stress due to a family member. So you are advised to stay calm and try to set boundaries.

Leo

Today you are likely to deal with some health-related problems. So you are advised to stay calm and eat wisely. Long-term investments will turn out profitable in long run, On the personal front, you are likely to welcome some guests at home who will make your evening wonderful.

Virgo

Today you are likely to resolve the matters of people around you. However, you are advised to keep a check on your attitude. You are advised to keep your investment plans a secret.

Libra

Today you people around will be attracted to you. however, beware of your opponents they might plan a conspiracy against you. On the personal front, you are likely to spend money on your loved ones.

Scorpio

Today you are advised to try to keep your temper in control while talking with a family member, else, there may be an everlasting rift in the family. So try to keep and peaceful and harmonious relations with others.

Sagittarius

Today you may find yourself distracted as your personal problems will disturb your peace of mind. So you are advised to stay calm and practice meditation.

Capricorn

Today you may have to face some health issues due to your habit of overthinking. It will mount excessive stress ruining your health. you are advised to keep a check on your expenditure, else, it will hamper your financial health.

Aquarius

Today you are likely to face financial problems. So you are advised to keep a check on your expenditure, else you may end up exhausting your savings. Also, be careful while travelling as you might lose your wallet.

Pisces

Today is a good day for financial transactions and investment in real estate. However, you are advised to don't involve family in making such decisions.

Posted By: Niharika Sanjeeiv