Horoscope Today, July 28, 2021: Check astrological predictions for Aries, Capricorn, Virgo, Cancer and other zodiac signs here

New Delhi | Jagran Lifestyle Desk: If you are wondering how your day will be then, scroll down below and have a look at your daily horoscope. The alignment of stars helps in knowing about the challenges or obstacles one is likely to face. So plan your day accordingly.

Aries

Today you are likely to find yourself inclined towards spirituality. You may plan to visit a religious place with your family. In the evening, you are likely to meet your close friend.

Taurus

Today you are likely to deal with some financial issues. On the work front, things will remain normal. You are advised to say no when people around you start expecting much from you.

Gemini

Today you may feel happy and relaxed. On the financial front, things will be better. On the personal front, misunderstandings or disputes with relatives regarding the property will be resolved. With the help of your father's blessings, you will overcome all the messy situations.

Cancer

Today you may feel stressed due to your work. So you are advised to not let work-related things hamper your personal life. At a moment you may not find stability in work, but in future, you may get a big offer.

Leo

Today, on the work front, you are advised to stay disciplined while dealing with professional matters. Also, don't let your laziness hover over you and complete your projects on time. Otherwise, your opponents or rivals may create a big problem for you.

Virgo

Today you may not feel good. On the health front, you may have to deal with some stomach related issues. On the work front, you are advised to not listen to others and listen to your intuition when taking an important decision.

Libra

Today you are likley to get an opportunity to work within a new field wherein you will meet new people. This activity will help you in growing your network. However, you are advised to be careful while talking to new people.

Scorpio

On the professional front, you are likley to deal with some issues, so you are advised to deal with it patiently. On the personal front, you are likley to get stressed due to your unstable relation.

Sagittarius

Today you may feel upset and dull. On the work front, you may not feel at your best due to the problems you are facing at the work. So you are advised to look at your problems with a positive aspect and then it will be easy to deal with them.

Capricorn

Today you may have to deal with some health-related issues such as back pain, etc. On the work front, you are likley to take an important decision which will be opposed by many. However, you are advised to stick to your own decisions as they might turn out successful.

Aquarius

On the work front, you are likley to do well and might get success. However, you might face some obstacles which will pull down your confidence. So you are advised to maintain your willpower and keep going.

Pisces

Today you are likely to spend quality time with your friends which will enlighten your day. On the personal front, you are advised to try to know your spouse mental health.

Horoscope Today, July 28, 2021: Check astrological predictions for Aries, Capricorn, Virgo, Cancer and other zodiac signs here

Posted By: Niharika Sanjeeiv