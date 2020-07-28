Read here to know what the stars have in store for your today:

New Delhi | Jagran Lifestyle Desk: We always like to prepare for something in advance so that we can handle a situation in a better way. Be it preparing for our offices or work at home, it’s always a good idea to prepare in advance and that’s where astrology can help you. Astrology can help prepare for the challenges that you might face in advance. Read here to know what the stars have in store for your today:

Aries: You will pay attention to your favourite things at work and become proficient in your field. You will also decide to master your favourite subject. You can get cheated by someone close today, so stay alert.

Taurus: Today you can consider some new work and will also think about improving your financial situation. You will also remain mentally strong today. Keep a balance with your colleagues today.

Gemini: Today, you will likely to get benefits from your father and elders. Migration may occur in the commercial sector. Today you are going to choose new works, so take decisions carefully.

Cancer: Today, your spirits will be elevated. There will be competition opportunities in business, but you will also be able to overcome those situations through your struggle. Do not get involved in more debate today.

Leo: Today more attention needs to be paid to the family. Don't worry too much about small things. Today someone close can cheat you so do not trust anyone with eyes closed.

Virgo: Today, you can support from the elders of the family. You may get worried about some important documents related to the property at home. Today you can get away from your responsibility.

Libra: Today, there are chances of success in the field of your work. Spending will increase. You have to bring sweetness in married life. Control is needed in your food and drinks today. Do not consume much of external food.

Scorpio: Today students have to pay more attention in terms of their education. Necessary tasks will also have to go away from home for some time. Today, you may be indifferent to the domestic environment for some time.

Sagittarius: Today the arrival of money will be good. There will be an increase in love as well as a lot of support. Financial situation will be good. If you get a lot of money today, avoid coming in the hope of taking any risk.

Capricorn: Today there is a possibility of cooperation and profit from life partner, yet in some cases, a dispute may arise. There will be full support of brothers and sisters. Luck is with you, but don't take the risk.

Aquarius: Today, people and relatives of your family will be happy with your work and behaviour and will also support you. Relationship with the father can be stressful, so think and speak thoughtfully.

Pisces: Today you will get support from people with higher status. The elders of the family can get along in the family. You may have to face displeasure with a higher official or government. Keep patience on your mind and intellect.

Posted By: Talib Khan