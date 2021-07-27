Horoscope Today, July 27, 2021: Scroll down to have a look at your astrological predictions. It will help you in knowing whether the day is in your favour and what challenges you might face on the road to success.

New Delhi | Jagran Lifestyle Desk: A fresh day brings with itself a series of opportunities and challenges, so if you want to grab hold of these opportunities then, scroll down to have a look at your astrological predictions. It will help you in knowing whether the day is in your favour and what challenges you might face on the road to success. So instead of waiting and wondering, have a look at what the day has in store for you.

Today's Calendar:

Day: Tuesday, Shravan month, Krishna Paksha, Chaturthi horoscope.

Today's Inauspicious Timings: 03:00 PM to 04:30 PM.

Today's Direction: North.

Today's festival: Shri Ganesh Chaturthi Vrat, Mangala Gauri Vrat.

Horoscope July 27, 2021:

Aries: It is advised to control your emotions as something disturbing may happen today which can give you mental distress. Do not overreact on any matter and keep a check on your words. You will get support from your spouse. A piece of good news is also waiting at your workplace.

Taurus: The ongoing efforts in the field of education will be successful and good news is waiting at your educational front. Family obligations will be fulfilled. Financial and business efforts will be fruitful.

Gemini: Your business plans will see a boost today as your efforts in the field will be worthwhile. Wealth, honour and fame will increase. Your social prestige will also increase in society so keep on donating and helping those in need.

Cancer: Ongoing problems will be resolved today. You will receive gifts from your loved ones today. You are likely to complete all your task on time and this will increase your status at your workplace.

Leo: There will be progress in business matters. The ongoing efforts in the field of education competition will be fruitful. Keep your important belongings in a safe place. A romantic evening with your love interest seems underway today.

Virgo: Something that you want to achieve on the professional front may not be immediately possible. A car or a dream house is about to become a reality for some. A problem on the health front will need to be tackled effectively.

Libra: Will have to control your expenditure to witness progress in financial matters. Family obligations will be fulfilled. Avoid running from bad situations and face them. There will be success in creative endeavours.

Scorpio: There will be progress in financial matters. Good performance is assured for those pursuing higher studies. Health poses no problems. The question, whether to spend on a particularly expensive item or not can put you in a dilemma.

Sagittarius: Creative efforts will be fruitful. Completion of any work will increase your influence at your workplace. There is a need to be health-conscious. Married life will be happy.

Capricorn: The challenges will be out there but you are likely to solve them wisely. Not just that you will help your colleagues and subordinates in completing the project. Romance wise, it'll be an ordinary day with nothing special in-store.

Aquarius: The opportunities await at work for you to improve your style of work in the most productive ways that exist. At the end of the day, an old dispute may get resolved.

Pisces: Today, you are likely to solve other's issues and help them overcome their fears. This will increase your respect and status. You might attend a religious event happening around you.

Posted By: Talibuddin Khan