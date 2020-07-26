Horoscope Today July 26, 2020: Want to know how your day will pass? Check out astrological predictions for Leo, Virgo, Libra, Scorpio, Sagittarius, Capricorn and other zodiac signs here!

New Delhi | Jagran Lifestyle Desk: We always need to prepare for the day in advance so that we can handle the challenges in a more delicate way. For this, it becomes important for us to know our daily horoscope as it can help in getting prepared for the challenges you might face in the day and also aware you about any mishap expected to happen during the day. Read here to know what the stars have in store for your today:

Aries:

It will be a nice and lovely day for you. You will spend some quality time with your parents and your life partner. Your financial condition will also improve. However, you are advised to take care of your health.

Taurus:

You might face some complications in your personal life. Don’t run away from your problems and face them patiently. Travelling is on the cards.

Gemini:

You will be able to fulfil the responsibility of your family members. If you are a student, then you will get a lot of success today. Your financial condition will improve.

Cancer:

It will be a busy day for you. However, don’t worry as your family members and friends will support. Family life will be happy. Health will be good.

Leo:

The stars say that your professional reputation will increase today. There will be a sweetness in relationship with spouse. Travelling is on the cards.

Virgo:

You will be able to get the much-needed cooperation from your colleagues today and this will boost your confidence. Your financial condition will also improve. Students will likely get a good news today.

Libra:

You are requested to control your sentiments today. Try to spend some time with your family members and share your problems with them. Be careful about your health.

Scorpio:

Today will likely get a new opportunity in your professional life. Try to grab it with both of your hands. You might also make some new contacts today.

Sagittarius:

You will get the much-needed support from your friends and colleagues today. You will also be able to complete a pending task today that will boost your confidence. Your financial condition will improve.

Capricorn:

Your parents and life partner will support you a lot today. The stars suggest that your financial condition will improve. However, you need to focus on your professional life.

Aquarius:

You will be able to complete a pending task today. Your business reputation will increase. Students will have a brilliant day.

Pisces:

You are likely to get worried because of your children. Be calm and try to handle the situation sensibly. You might get a gift from your spouse.

Posted By: Aalok Sensharma