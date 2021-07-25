Astrological predictions help to know in advance about the challenges or obstacles one is going to face. It also helps in preparing oneself to overcome those challenges.

New Delhi | Jagran Lifestyle Desk: Astrological predictions help know in advance about the challenges or obstacles one is going to face. It also helps in preparing oneself to overcome those challenges. So, if you are wondering how your Sunday will be then, scroll down below and have a look at your daily horoscope. It will help you in planning out your day accordingly.

Aries

Today you may feel dull, stressed and physical fatigues due to the work overload. You are advised to keep a check on your speech else you might end up hurting someone. Also, take good care of elders health.

Taurus

Today you are advised to keep a check on your expenditure, else it might badly hamper your financial health. You may get benefits from a person who is associated with politics.

Gemini

Today you may feel stressed due to workload. However, with the help of your spouse support, your confidence will boost and you will be able to overcome messy situations. Also, this will help your bond get stronger.

Cancer

Today you may be busy with family matters. You may take some important decisions regarding separation in a joint family so be patient when arriving at conclusion. Also, family members health is going to keep you worried.

Leo

On the business front, you are likely to gain some profits which will help your business grow. Jobseekers are likely to get a good news. You are advised to avoid house-related problems else it might affect your business.

Virgo

On the business front, you are going to experience a smooth day and there will be decorum in the workplace. With help of your network, you can expect some good and profitable deals. Whereas salaried people are advised to be a bit careful as you might end up engaging in a fight with your colleague.

Libra

Today your presence in the workplace will keep the atmosphere disciplined. Your subordinates and colleagues might also co-operate with you completeing an important project. On the business front, you are advised to maintain transparency in your partnership, or else it might hamper your relations.

Scorpio

Today you are advised to take the advice of your senior when stuck in a difficult situation at the workplace. Keep an eye on your rival and opponents as they might try to put your down.

Sagittarius

Today you can expect some auspicious work to get completed. On the personal front, you are likely to spend some quality time with your family which will enhance your bonding. However, you are advised to not let your ego and anger spoil your married life.

Capricorn

Today you are advised to go with the flow and try to ignore what others are doing. Live your own life to the fullest and focus on your work to achieve success.

Aquarius

Today you may feel tensed as you are likely to waste your precious time in some useless activities. Also, try keeping a check on your anger else you may have to face consequences.

Pisces

On the work front, you may feel upset as there might be a delay in getting the results. You can expect an exciting deal related to purchasing or sale of an old property.

Posted By: Niharika Sanjeeiv