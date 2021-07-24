If you are wondering how your day will be then, scroll down below and have a look at your astrological predictions.

New Delhi | Jagran Lifestyle Desk: If you are wondering how your day will be then, scroll down below and have a look at your astrological predictions. It will help you in planning out your day accordingly.

Aries

Today, you may get a help of a friend, subordinate or colleague in completing your pending work. You are advised to take extra care of your children's health.

Taurus

On the work front, you may not be able to complete your task on time. Today, you are advised not not venture into the new area, else you might suffer losses.

Gemini

Today, your hard work will finally pay off. On the business front, you are likely to get some profits. Also their are chances you might crack a deal.

Cancer

Today, salaried folks will have to work hard more to reach the steps of success. ALso, you may be burden with work, so you are advised to stay calm and patiently handle all the tasks. On the health front, you may feel better as health-related issues will start getting cure.

Leo

Today, on the business front, natives of the grocery store will have a great sale. However, other businesses might have basic sales.

Virgo

Today your familial life will be pleasant as there will atmosphere of fun and laughter. On the work front, you are likely to be busy with work and might complete all your tasks today.

Libra

Today you are advised to keep a check on your words else you might end up hurting people. Also, in your family, there might be a situation of a dispute between members so stay extra precautionary while speaking. on the health front, you are stable and chronic disease will start curing.

Scorpio

Today you may feel upset as your dream will remain unfulfilled. You are advised to not take any decisions in haste or emotionally as they might turn out wrong.

Sagittarius

Today is a good day for natives of business as you might crack a good deal or get great profits from your investments. Whereas, salaried folks will have to work hard to reach success.

Capricorn

Today you are going to have a good day as both your professional and personal life will be pleasant. On the personal front, you are going to have good relations with your siblings.

Aquarius

Today is the right time to complete your stalled political work. then today is the right opportunity to complete it. On the work front, there are chances that you might get success based on your hard work.

Pisces

Today on the business front, with the help of your network you are likely to receive a big order that will boost your financial health. Whereas, salaried folks are likley to be burden with work overload.

Posted By: Niharika Sanjeeiv