If you are wondering what Friday has in store for you then, scroll down below and have a look at your daily horoscope

New Delhi | Jagran Lifestyle Desk: Astrological predictions helps people in knowing in advance about the obstacles or challenges they might face in the future. So if you are wondering what Friday has in store for you then, scroll down below and have a look at your daily horoscope. It will help you in planning out your day accordingly.

Aries

Today you may feel happy and healthy. You are likely to enjoy your day to the fullest and this will help in boosting your confidence. However, you are advised to keep a check on your words while talking to elders, it might hurt them.

Taurus

Today your spouse will support you immensely when stuck in a messy situation. Your familial life is likely to remain pleasant. On the health front, you are advised to not over-exercise and give some rest to your body, else you might be a victim of body pain.

Gemini

With the help of your high intellectual abilities and positive attitude, you are likely to overcome all messy situations. You may plan to make investments related to home, which might turn out profitable.

Cancer

Your creativity will be at its peak. You may plan to renovate your house or office. You are advised to not let familial tensions distract you from your goals.

Leo

You may feel upset and dull as you may lack willpower. However, thank to your stars, people around you will try their best to cheer you up.

Virgo

On the business front, you are likley to get some good partnership opportunities. However, you are advised to make decisions carefully. You are likely to get stressed due to an overload of work at work front, so try relieving it by listening to music. It will help in relaxing.

Libra

You are likely to take some important decisions related to the sale or purchase of land or property, which might turn out positive. You are likely to meet an influential person who might turn out beneficial in near future.

Scorpio

Today all your family members will remain busy with their respective jobs. There will be a happy atmosphere at home and you may enjoy your day to the fullest.

Sagittarius

Today, you may have to travel to complete the work-related task which will lead you to success. You are likely to discover some new sources of income which will boost your financial health.

Capricorn

Today, you are likely to work from home due to ongoing familial matters at home. Natives from marketing, media, etc are likely to have a positive day.

Aquarius

On the business front, you are likely to implement new ideas which might turn out fruitful in near future. On the work front, today your hard work will finally pay off.

Pisces

Today, you are advised to work cautiously, else you might get into trouble. Before finanlising a deal give a thorough thought and do analyses and then jump tp conclusion.

Posted By: Niharika Sanjeeiv