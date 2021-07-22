Horoscope Today, July 22, 2021: If you are wondering how your day will be then, scroll down below and have a look at your astrological prediction.

New Delhi | Jagran Lifestyle Desk: If you are wondering how your day will be then, scroll down below and have a look at your daily horoscope. It will help you in planning out your day accordingly.

Aries

Today you may find yourself spiritually inclined and this will keep your mood merry and positive. You may plan to visit a religious place for inner peace.

Taurus

Today, you may feel dull, nervous and lack patience. So you are advised to stay calm and practice meditation. You are likley to take some important decisions in both personal and professional life so follow your intuition.

Gemini

Today, you may feel happy and relaxed as your moon is placed in a good position. You are going to feel positivity in both your professional and personal life. On the work front, your hard work may finally pay you in terms of promotion. You will get the help of colleagues and friends in completing the task.

Cancer

Today you may feel better. You are likely to make some investments for your kids' future. Jobseekers may hear good news. On the work front, you are likely to face your opponents or rivals.

Leo

Today is a good day for job seekers as they might hear good news in terms of jobs. They are focused to get success in some exams with the help of hard work.

Virgo

Today you are likely to discover new sources of income, which will boost your financial health. Singles might find their soulmates.

Libra

Today, with the help of elders' blessing you may feel confident. On the work front, you are advised to follow your intuition when stuck in a confusing situation. You are likely to visit a religious place to gain inner strength and peace.

Scorpio

Today, you are likely to discover new sources of income, which will boost your savings. On the business front, you are likely to get a big order which will boost liquidity and bring fame.

Sagittarius

Today is a good day as you may feel healthy. However, you will have to keep your straightforwardness nature at bay. Also, try to avoid petty arguments, conflict on worthless topics when in conversation with your family members.

Capricorn

Today you may be a victim of an old health issue which will make you feel irritated and dull. So you are advised to keep calm and practice meditation.

Aquarius

Today your losses might convert to profits. On the business front, you are likely to implement new ideas which might turn out successful. You are likely to meet an influential person, who might turn out beneficial in near future.

Pisces

Today you will get the support of your family and spouse. On the work front, you can expect a promotion based on your hard work. However, due to an overload of work, you may not be able to give adequate time to your family.

Posted By: Niharika Sanjeeiv