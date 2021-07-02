If you are wondering how your second day of July will be then, scroll down below and have a look at your daily horoscope.

New Delhi | Jagran Lifestyle Desk: If you are wondering how your day will be then, scroll down below and have a look at your daily horoscope. It will help you in planning put your day accordingly.

Aries (March 21-April 20)

Today you may feel happy and relaxed as you are blessed by the moon. You may enjoy your professional and personal life to the fullest. Your polite nature will help you in completing the work on time. You are likely to discover new sources of earnings.

Taurus (April 21 - May 21)

You are blessed by a positive moon today. This will boost your work efficiency and you will enjoy your work to the fullest. Seeing your hard work, your boss might reward you in terms of new responsibility or promotion. On the health front, your parents' health will start getting better.

Gemini (May 22 - June 21)

Today blessings of the positive moon are on your side. This will keep your mood merry and positive. You may plan to visit a religious place for inner peace. You are advised to listen to your elders when stuck in a difficult situations.

Cancer (June 22 - July 22)

Today you may feel upset and dull as your moon is on a negative end. So you are advised to stay calm and practice meditation. Work-related travel is on your cards, this will help you in recovering your money as well.

Leo (July 23 - August 23)

Today you are blessed by a positive moon. This will boost your work efficiency and keep you positive all day. You might meet an influential person, who will turn out beneficial in near future. On the work front, you can expect a promotion or any other reward based on your hard work.

Virgo (August 24 - September 22)

Today you may feel healthy, this will help in regaining your focus, especially on your goals. At the work front, your performance will be good and will give you good results.

Libra (September 23 - October 23)

Today you will get to known the value of the intellectual asset. You are advised to keep a check on your short temper, it will help you to perform your task smoothly. You are likely to spend money on your closed or loved ones.

Scorpio (October 24 - November 22)

Today you may feel negative as negativity because of the negative moon. You may feel detached from your responsibilities. At the work front, you will try to complete the task in hurry and this will give room to careless and silly mistakes. So you are advised to stay calm and seek the help of elders in overcoming this messy situation.

Sagittarius (November 23 - December 21)

Today you may feel happy and enthusiastic as you are blessed by the moon. You are likely to spend quality time with your family and friends. You may plan to renovate your office or house.

Capricorn (December 22 - January 20)

Today you may feel negative. This will affect your work efficiency and you might not be able to complete work on time. Also, you may be a victim of mood swings, so you are advised to stay calm. You are advised to take good care of your parents.

Aquarius (January 21 - February 18)

Today you may feel happy and peaceful as you are blessed by the moon. This will boost your work efficiency and you might be able to complete all your tasks on time. Also, you might get the help of your subordinates in an important project.

Pisces (February 19 - March 20)

Today you may find yourself surrounded with negativity as your moon has turned negative. You may feel detached from your responsibilities. You are advised to keep an eye on your opponents as they might attack you, finding this as the best opportunity.

Posted By: Niharika Sanjeeiv