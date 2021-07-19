If you are wondering how your day is going to be, scroll down below and have a look at today’s horoscope.

New Delhi | Jagran Lifestyle Desk: As the month of monsoon progresses, a host of changes in the planetary compositions are leading to varying degrees of mostly positive changes in the lives of the people of various zodiac signs. If you are wondering how your day is going to be, scroll down below and have a look at today’s horoscope.

Aries (March 21 - April 20)

Today your happiness is subjected to the memories of past you hold so dear. On the work front, your boss might be appreciative of your work efforts. On the personal front, you will find your prestige increasing in the society.

Taurus (April 21 - May 20)

Today, happiness and a mood of relaxation is likely to dominate the scene. At the work front, your chances of promotion may increase in the wake of your past few weeks' hardwork. You are likely to meet an influential person from your past today who may turn the clocks differently for you today.

Gemini (May 21 - June 21)

Today, calmness dominates the scene as you are likely to go to a religious place. Also, you might donate a handsome amount to charity or help needy people. Singles might find thier love interest at the most unexpected moments today.

Cancer (June 22 - July 22)

Today, you are adviced to practice meditation as a mood of lethargy dominates the scene. This will affect your work efficiency and you might not be able to complete your work on time. Your children may surprise you with their academic performance today.

Leo (July 23 - August 23)

With happiness and positivity becoming your favourite arms for today, your self-esteem is likely to be sky high today. Messy situations will be under control. On the business front, you might plan to venture into a new area.

Virgo (August 24 - September 23)

Today, your ability of work hardest in the room is likely to leave many impressed at your workplace. Also, your relationship with your boss will improve and you might get good incentives in recognition of your hardwork. On the personal front, disputes with siblings will be resolved.

Libra (September 24 - October 23)

Today those who are having kids might be busy planning their education. On the work front, you are likely to plan for higher studies to enhance your resume and career.

Scorpio (October 24 - November 22)

Today, you may feel dull and dissatisfied. You may not be able to take on your responsibilities. You are advised to read documents thoroughly and carefully before signing. Also, you may plan to renovate your house, however, you are advised to postpone the plan for a while.

Sagittarius (November 23 - December 21)

Today, you are likely to be busy at work. On the business front, with the help of your network, you are likely to bag a new big order. This will enhance your financial health and boost your network. On the personal front, your relationship with your spouse will get deeper and harmonious.

Capricorn (December 22 - January 21)

Today, you are likely to be busy with family and will feel happy and relaxed after spending quality time with them. You are likely to exercise control over your expenditure. A new source of income will boost your financial health.

Aquarius (January 22 - February 29)

Today, the elder’s blessing will help you in being patient. Also, it will improve your focus regarding your goals. On the work front, you are likely to perform well.

Pisces (February 20 - March 20)

Today, you may feel dull and lazy and dull. This will affect your work efficiency and you might not be able to complete your task on time. Lovebirds are advised to avoid discussion related to marriage else you might end up arguing.

Posted By: Mukul Sharma