New Delhi | Jagran Lifestyle Desk: If you are wondering how your day will be then, scroll down below and have a look at your daily horoscope. It will help you in planning out your day accordingly.

Aries (March 21-April 20)

You may feel at peace as you are blessed by the moon. This will boost your concentration and you will be able to focus on your goals.

Taurus (April 21 - May 21)

Today you are likley to have control over your hidden enemies. On the work front, your boss will be impressed by your hard work and might offer you new responsibilities in terms of promotion.

Gemini (May 22 - June 21)

With the help of your wisdom, you might gain some profits today. On the personal front, you are likely to spend some quality time with your spouse and this will enhance harmony in the family.

Cancer (June 22 - July 22)

You are likely to face some health issues leaving you impatient. So you are advised to control keep a check on your short-temper, else you might have to face consequences.

Leo (July 23 - August 23)

You may feel happy and relaxed as you are blessed by the moon. This will boost your work efficiency and you will be able to complete all your work on time. Also, you are likely to get the support of your subordinates on n important project.

Virgo (August 24 - September 22)

You may be in a very good mood today. Also, your creativity will be at its peak, and you will spend money on purchasing artefacts or creative stuff. On the personal front, you are likely to spend quality time with family.

Libra (September 23 - October 23)

Today your creativity will be at its peak. Your savings or financial health might get healthy. Lovebirds might get support from family.

Scorpio (October 24 - November 22)

You may feel unhappy and dull today. This will affect your work efficiency and you might not be able to complete your work on time. You are advised to keep a check on your expenditure and avoid spending money on worthless stuff.

Sagittarius (November 23 - December 21):

Today you are blessed by the moon. On the business front, you are likely on implement innovative ideas to enhance your business. you will make plans in terms of your business. you are likely to get back your stuck money.

Capricorn (December 22 - January 20)

Today is a good day. Jobseekers might hear good news. On the personal front, you are advised to not hide things from your spouse, else it might hamper your relation.

Aquarius (January 21 - February 18)

You may find yourself spiritually inclined today. You may plan to visit a religious place to gain inner strength and peace. You may also donate to charity or help needy people.

Pisces (February 19 - March 20)

Today you may feel dull which might make you anxious. So you are advised to keep a check on your anger and try not to make any important decisions today.

Posted By: Niharika Sanjeeiv