New Delhi | Jagran Lifestyle Desk: If you are wondering how your first day of the weekend, that is, Saturday will be then, scroll down below, and have a look at your daily horoscope. It will help you in planning out your day accordingly.

Aries (March 21-April 20)



Today you are likely to complete all your tasks on time. Your losses might convert to profits. However, you are advised to avoid picking up arguments else you might have to face consequences.

Taurus (April 21 - May 21)

You may feel unhappy and disappointed. So you are advised to stay calm and practice meditation. It will help you in overcoming the messy situation. Also, try to avoid taking important decisions.

Gemini (May 22 - June 21)

Today, you are likely to take quick decisions very fast, which will be turn out beneficial in your day-to-day life. On the work front, with the help of your colleagues, you are likely to make a difficult decision. On the personal front, disputes with siblings related to property will be resolved.

Cancer (June 22 - July 22)

Today, you are likely to spend your hard-earned money on purchasing worthless stuff. You are advised to keep a check on your straightforwardness. Avoid picking up the unnecessary conversation.

Leo (July 23 - August 23)

Today you may feel happy and relaxed as you are blessed by the moon. You are likely to enjoy your both professional and personal life. On the work front, with the help of your network, you will be able to complete your postponed projects.

Virgo (August 24 - September 22)

You are likely to be busy at work today. Your patience level will help you in focusing on goals. On the work front, you are likley to complete all your project on time.

Libra (September 23 - October 23)

Today you may plan to visit a religious place to gain inner strength and seek the peace of mind. Also, you might donate to charity or help needy people. Your destiny will help you to achieve success.

Scorpio (October 24 - November 22)

Today you are likely to be busy at work. With the help of your wisdom, you will be able to gain profits. On the work front, you are likely to implement innovative ideas that might turn out successful.

Sagittarius (November 23 - December 21)

You may feel happy and relaxed as you are blessed by the moon. With the help of the elder's blessing, you will be able to overcome the messy situation. On the work front, your subordinates will help you in initiating postponed projects.



Capricorn (December 22 - January 20)

You may face some health issues which will make you feel dull and irritated. So you are advised to keep calm. You are advised to try not to start new things in business else you might have to face some losses.

Aquarius (January 21 - February 18)

Today, you may feel happy and at peace. You are likely to be busy in your personal life. Your bonding with your spouse will enhance you and might spend romantic moments.

Pisces (February 19 - March 20)

You may feel happy and enthusiastic. This will boost your confidence and your performance at work will be great. Your seniors are likely to appreciate your work and with the help of them, you might get promoted to a new position.

Posted By: Niharika Sanjeeiv