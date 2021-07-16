If you are wondering how your day will be then, scroll down below and have a look at your daily astrological predictions.

New Delhi | Jagran Lifestyle Desk: If you are wondering how your day will be then, scroll down below and have a look at your daily astrological predictions. It will help you in planning out your day accordingly and also prepare you for upcoming challenges or obstacles.

Aries

Today you may feel happy and relaxed as you are blessed by the moon. This will boost your confidence and you will be able to make adequate decisions. On the professional front, you are likely to get the support of your colleagues, subordinates or seniors. On the personal front, things will remain pleasant.

Taurus

At the beginning of the day, you may feel dull. However, by the late evening, things will be under control and you may feel better. On the business front, with the help of new people, you will be able to revamp your family business. Salaried folks will be able to bond with new people.

Gemini

Today, you are likley to be busy with family get-togethers, which may help you in increasing your network. On the work front, your subordinates will cooperate in completing an important project. On the personal front, disputes with siblings will get resolved.

Cancer

Today, you may feel better as with the elder's blessings, you may have control over your indecisiveness. On the work front, you are likley to get the support of your colleagues or seniors in completing an important project. There are chances that this project might give you success in terms of hiked incentives or promotion. On the personal front, your kid's health will be better now.

Leo

Today, you are likley to be busy with family functions. During this, you will be polite to the people around you, this nature will increase your prestige and attract people towards you.

Virgo

Today you may feel happy, healthy and relaxed as you are blessed by the moon. This will boost your work efficiency and you may be able to complete all your work on time. It will also boost your concentration level which will help you in making difficult decisions related to your business's growth.

Libra

Today you are likely to be a victim of an old disease which will upset your mood and make you feel irritated. So you are advised to watch your tone during a conversation with anyone. Also, try to avoid picking up arguments on worthless topics.

Scorpio

Today you may feel very happy and peaceful. this will help you in making quick decisions at the work front. this will also improve your management skills which will turn out beneficial in long run.

Sagittarius

Today you are likley to be busy on the work front, which will make you tired and you may not be able to give proper time to family. However, your hard work will finally pay off as you can expect hiked salary or promotion. On the business front, you are advised to be careful while making any investments.

Capricorn

Today, the messy situation will be under control. On the business front, you are likely to make some gains that will boost your financial health. Salaried folks can expect some rewards for the hard work.

Aquarius

Today, you may face some health issues as your moon is not in a good position. Also, it may impact your negatively in all the spheres such as on the business front you might face some losses. So you are advised too not to invest any capital.

Pisces

Today you may feel relaxed and happy as you are blessed by the moon. On the work front, you are likely to perform better and can expect some rewards regarding your hard work. On the personal front, your familial life will remain pleasant.

Posted By: Niharika Sanjeeiv