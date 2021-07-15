If you are wondering what July 15 holds for you, scroll down and have a look at your astrological prediction for the day.

New Delhi | Jagran Lifestyle Desk: If you are wondering what July 15 holds for you, scroll down and have a look at your astrological prediction for the day. It will help you to find out if stars are lined up in your favour or not.

Aries (March 21-April 20)

Today is a good time to resolve an issue that has been affecting you for long. You always get on the wrong side of the fight and face the brunt. You will be able to travel long distances without any hassle today. Those with issues in property matters will find an amicable solution. Health issues are likely to get resolved on their own. Some may also get praised in the workplace. Sly lovers can get exposed.

Taurus (April 21-May 20)

It is a good day for those seeking loan, you will be able to complete paperwork. Government employees are likely to get a choice in posting. Travelling to meet old friends will be beneficial. Health will remain good. You have good days coming ahead. You may also get an opportunity to impress a senior at work today. A business trip will turn out to be fruitful. Today, you may even find love in your life.

Gemini (May 21-Jun 21)

A younger member in the family is likely to win your admiration. Strong financial front will follow. However, hurdles on the professional front will remain but someone will be there to give you company. You will come closer to spouse as differences will disappear. On the love front, a friendship may take the form of a budding romance.

Cancer (Jun 22-July 22)

Property papers will be handed over to you. Work out will keep you fit. You will do good in academics. Today is a good day for completing something you have been planning for long. Work-life will be easy, your ideas will be accepted. Long budding romance will be in favour.

Leo (July 23-August 23)

You will be in the good books of a senior. Shopping will be favourable. Keep your options the financial front open. You will have a good day ahead. Students can receive heartening news. Romance will bud above everything.

Virgo (August 24-September 23)

Preparation for an overseas business is likely to start. Keep a check on your expenditure. Spouse will need your emotional support. You may meet an unexpected person. Love life will be good today.

Libra (September 24-October 23)

You will need to work on your physical appearance to regain self-esteem. A shift in parents' attitude will be experienced. You will feel more confident today. Love may knock at your door.

Scorpio (October 24-November 22)

Some will manage to resolve issues. You will have an energised day ahead. Workplace is likely to be a fun place today. Spending time with lover is indicated and will prove most fulfilling.

Sagittarius (November 23-December 21)

You may add to immovable assets through an inheritance. On the professional front, you will enjoy authority and power. You will lite up the domestic environment with wit and humour. Hard work on the academic front will reflect. Love will also follow.

Capricorn (December 22-January 21)

Excesses can have adverse effects on your health. You will have to keep pace in your studies to avoid lagging behind. Love will knock on your door. However, the value of something that you had invested in is likely to depreciate.

Aquarius (January 22-February 19)

You are likely to find things easing a bit at work. Keeping your diet under control and remaining active will be good for your health. Young couples can expect a fulfilling love life.

