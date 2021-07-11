If you are wondering how your Sunday will be then, scroll down below and have a look at your daily horoscope prediction.

New Delhi | Jagran Lifestyle Desk: If you are wondering how your Sunday will be then, scroll down below and have a look at your daily horoscope prediction. It will help you in planning out your day accordingly.

Aries (March 21-April 20)

Today you may not feel confident however by the end of the day things will start falling in place and you may feel better. On the personal front, your parents' health will keep you worried.

Taurus (April 21 - May 21)

You may feel happy and relaxed. You are likely to spend some money on luxurious stuff, this will increase your social status in society. Today you are advised not to fall for the glamourous stuff.

Gemini (May 22 - June 21)

Today you are advised to keep a check on your speech, especially when you are talking to your family members in anger. Else you may have to pay the price of your rude behaviour or wrong words.

Cancer (June 22 - July 22)

Today, you are likely to be busy with your kid's future. On the career front, you are likely to take advice regarding lucrative and profitable options.

Leo (July 23 - August 23)

Today you are advised to not lend money to anyone else you might not get it back. Also, keep a check on your speech else you might have to face consequences. To stay calm and relieve stress, practice yoga or meditation.

Virgo (August 24 - September 22)

Jobseekers are likely to get jobs while those who were waiting for the promotion might hear good news. On the personal front, things will remain favourable, however, you are advised to avoid picking up arguments with your spouse.

Libra (September 23 - October 23)

Today your creativity will be at its peak. It will help you in improving your skills at the work front. Your timely work will impress your boss and might give you incentives or a promotion because of your innovation and hard work.

Scorpio (October 24 - November 22)

You may feel upset about various things in life. However, from the afternoon things will start getting better and you will regain your normal self. On the personal front, you are advised to avoid petty arguments with family members.

Sagittarius (November 23 - December 21)

Today, you may feel dull as your moon is not positive. It might affect your health making you feel irritable. So you are advised to stay calm and practice meditation.

Capricorn (December 22 - January 20)

Today, you may feel peaceful mentally. You are likely to enjoy some quality time with your family and friends. On the business front, you are likely to implement innovative ideas.

Aquarius (January 21 - February 18)

Today, you may feel happy and enthusiastic as your health will be in good shape. Also, you will be able to control expenditures which will boost your savings.

Pisces (February 19 - March 20)

Today you may feel happy and relaxed as you are blessed by the positive moon. This will boost your confidence and keep you energetic throughout the day.

Posted By: Niharika Sanjeeiv