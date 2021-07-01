Horoscope Today, July 1, 2021: Check astrological predictions for Scorpio, Libra, Leo, Capricorn and other zodiac signs

It's quite impossible to know what the future holds for us, however, we can get an idea with the help of our planetary moments as to what they are indicating.

New Delhi | Jagran Lifestyle Desk: It's a new month with a new set of opportunities and challenges. Life is quite uncertain and unpredictable, especially with its lows and highs. Well, it's quite impossible to know what the future holds for us, however, we can get an idea with the help of our planetary moments, as to what they are indicating. So if you are wondering what the first day of July has in store for you then scroll down below and have a look at your daily horoscope. It will help you in planning out your day accordingly.

Aries

Today you may feel unhappy and dull. You will feel detached from your responsibilities. This will affect your work efficiency and you might not be able to complete your work on time.

Taurus

Today, you may feel happy and relaxed as you are blessed by the moon. This will boost your work efficiency and will lower down the work-related pressure. Losses might be converted to profits. On the business front, you are likely to get a big order from overseas.

Gemini

Today you may feel happy and enthusiastic as you are blessed by the moon. On the work front, you are likely to perform well. On the business front, you might implement innovative ideas to increase popularity and financial health.

Cancer

Today, you may feel satisfied as you are blessed by the moon. You may find yourself inclined towards spirituality, making you feel happy and positive. You may plan to visit a religious place and might donate to charity as well.

Leo

Today, you may feel a lack of patience and nervous. So you are advised to stay calm and practice meditation. Also, follow your intuition when making important decisions.

Virgo

Today you may feel relaxed and happy as you are blessed by the moon. It will boost your inner strength and you might able to overcome messy situations. On the professional front, you are likely to get some new opportunities so grab them immediately.

Libra

Today you may feel happy and enthusiastic as you are blessed by the moon. This will boost your work efficiency and you might be able to complete your work on time. This will leave your boss impressed and might offer you an incentive or promotion. Messy situations will be under control. Stuck money will be recovered.

Scorpio

Today, you are likley to hear good news at the work front. Jobseekers who appeared for the entrance exam may hear good news regarding the exam.

Sagittarius

Today, you are advised to avoid investing in the business. And if you are planning to shift, postpones the decision for a while. By the late evening, messy situations will be under control with the help of elders blessings.

Capricorn

Today you may feel dull, so you are advised to stay calm and practice meditation. It will help in boosting your concentration. At the work front, your subordinates might cooperate and help you in completing an important project. Today you are likley to meet an influential person, who will turn out beneficial in near future.

Aquarius

Today your creativity will be at its peak. You may plan to renovate your house and may spend money on purchasing some creative or artefacts to decorate your house. This will increase your status in society. On the business front, you are likely to implement new plans to increase liquidity.

Pisces

Today is going to be a good day for you. Your health will be in good shape. This will keep your mood pleasant and you might enjoy your work to the fullest. You are advised to keep your straightforwardness in check and also avoid petty arguments on worthless topics.

Posted By: Niharika Sanjeeiv