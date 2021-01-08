Astrology plays a vital role as the placement of stars in one's zodiac sign has a lot to say. So, if you want to know what your sun sign has in store for you then read this article.

New Delhi| Jagran Lifestyle Desk: Each zodiac sign has different characteristics that define their personality and that helps a person to relate to their sign. Astrology plays a vital role as the placement of stars in one's zodiac sign has a lot to say. So, if you want to know what your sun sign has in store for you then read this article.

Aries

Your day is going to be a little stressful today and that may be caused because of some colleague or friend. Whereas in personal life, you are advised to avoid hiding anything from your spouse; otherwise, it will create some differences between your relationships.

Taurus

On the educational front, you are likely to get success today. There are chances of promotions in your current job. To gain profit you may use your wisdom.

Gemini

Don't get too emotional today and reconsider before taking any crucial decision. Also, you might donate some amount to charity or spiritual places.

Cancer

Today, people around you may get help and support from your side, in terms of finance or moral support. To find peace of mind you may plan to visit some religious place today.

Leo

Love birds are advised to avoid arguments on worthless topics today as it might create differences between your relationship. You are likely to have a happening day with your friends and family.

Virgo

Bonding with the spouse is likely to increase, which may maintain harmony. Innovations may help your business to grow. Today you are going to begin your day with positive thoughts.

Libra

Today you are going to find yourself interested in artefacts, movies, glamour which may improve your creativity. Your work may be praised by your seniors and might get some new responsibilities in terms of promotions.

Scorpio

You may have short travels in terms of business and this will give you benefits in near future. You might get involved in social and family get-togethers, which might increase your social network.

Sagittarius

Today your business plans might get successful and that too with the support of your subordinates. You may likely save money by avoiding spending on unnecessary stuff and this will boost your savings.

Capricorn

Aquarius

You might have a bad day at the professional front. From the late evening, disappointments may convert into happiness. You may expect some support at work, which may run your work smoothly.

Pisces

Today you are going to feel low and this might affect your health. You are advised to avoid rash driving or adventure tours.

Posted By: Deeksha Sharma