Horoscope Today January 3, 2021: Want to know how your day will pass? Check out astrological predictions for Taurus, Gemini, Cancer, Leo, Libra, Virgo and other zodiac signs here.

New Delhi | Jagran Lifestyle Desk: We all want to prepare ourselves for the future. Here, reading your daily horoscope can help. Each zodiac sign has its own characteristics that not just define a person's personality but also helps them to relate to it and thus it becomes more important for us to know the details of our horoscopes. So, if you want to know how your day will pass, check it out here:

Aries:

The change in Mercury's position will change your fortunes. Your financial condition will improve and you will likely get new opportunities in your professional life.

Taurus:

The new year started for you on a good note and things will only get better from here. You will get support from your friends and family members, improving relations with them. Stars indicate that you will have a funny and relaxed evening today.

Gemini:

Change in Mercury's position will impact your health and therefore you are advised to be extra careful. Avoid arguments with family members and try to focus on your work.

Cancer:

Don't take a risk in financial matters today! The stars are not at all favourable for your today and thus you need to be extra cautious. Try to spend some time with your siblings and share your problems with them.

Leo:

Your life partner will give you the much-needed support today. You will spend some wonderful time with him or her and this will strengthen the bond between you two. Making a new investment today can be beneficial for you today.

Virgo:

Change in Mercury's position will change your fortunes today! However, don't get excited and think twice before making your final decision. Avoid eating outside today.

Libra:

This day will be particularly good for students. Keep working hard and you will reach your goals. The stars indicate that your social prestige will increase today.

Scorpio:

Your financial condition will improve today but don't get excited and don't take unnecessary risks. Try to control your anger and avoid taking stress.

Sagittarius:

Last two days were particularly tough for you but you need not worry as things will start improving from today. You will be able to resolve differences with your life partner. Avoid eating outside.

Capricorn:

It will be a wonderful day for you. The stars suggest that you will have a joyful evening today. You will get success in financial matters.

Aquarius:

You will be able to complete a pending task today and this will increase your influence at the office. Your financial condition will improve.

Pisces:

Despite being a holiday, you will find yourself getting engaged in office work. Calm down and try to enjoy yourself. Spend some time with your friends and family members.

Posted By: Aalok Sensharma