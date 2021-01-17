Astrological predictions can help us prepare for all the upcoming events in the day. So read here to know what’s in store for you today, according to your zodiac sign:

New Delhi| Jagran Lifestyle Desk: Every zodiac sign has a different trait that defines a person's personality and from this, a person gets to know what their zodiac sign is. Astrology can help you find the solution to a lot of your daily problems and help us prepare for all the upcoming events in the day. So read here to know what’s in store for you today, according to your zodiac sign:

Aries

Family needs are going to be fulfilled today. You might be a little anxious today because of a special person. You need to take proper care of your health. Those who are in the creative field might face some hurdles in work, eventually, your work will flourish.

Taurus

Financially you are going to get stronger. Those who are planning a baby, stars are in your favor and you will be blessed soon. Health will also improve and there will be a sweetness in the relationship with the spouse.

Gemini

You will get support from your senior/ colleagues. On the business front, you are going to get lucky as you are likely to crack the deal. Your respect in the family will increase and everyone is going to appreciate your hard work.

Cancer

You need to take care of your health. You are going to get stronger on the financial front. You might get stress from a colleague or some senior from your company. The decision you are going to take with calm and patience will turn out to be in your favour.

Leo

A nice and peaceful day is on the cards. You will get the support of your colleagues. Health will also improve and there will be a sweetness in the relationship with the spouse.

Virgo

You will get the much-needed support of your life partner today. However, you need to take care of his/her health.

Libra

It will be a wonderful day for you. You will get the success of your hard work. Chances are that you might get a promotion today. The economic condition will be strong. Health will be good.

Scorpio

It will be a wonderful day for you. If you are single and looking for a partner, then there is a huge chance that you will find that special someone today. Travelling is also on the cards.

Sagittarius

Financially, the day will be very good for the people of this zodiac sign. If you are a businessman, then you will get a chance to expand your business. Friends and family will support you. Health will be good.

Capricorn

It will be a hectic day but you will sail through it easily. Friends will support you. However, the relationship with family members will remain tense.

Aquarius

Travelling is on the cards! Stars suggest that today you will have to make some short trips due to work. However, you will enjoy them. Business reputation will increase. You might also meet an old friend today.

Pisces

The stars are favorable for you today and this will help you achieve the desired results at the work place. Honour, social prestige, and wealth will increase. Health will be good.

Posted By: Deeksha Sharma