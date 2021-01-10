Horoscope Today January 10, 2021: Want to know how your day will pass? Check out astrological predictions for Aries, Pisces, Aquarius, Capricorn, Virgo and other zodiac signs here.

New Delhi | Jagran Lifestyle Desk: Will I be able to achieve success in life? Will my love life improve? These are some questions which we ask ourselves daily as the day begins. We wonder how our day will pass and will our lives improve. Here, our daily horoscopes can help us as the placement of the stars plays a big role in what happens in our life. So, if you want to know how your day will pass, check it out here:

Aries:

It will be a busy day for you. You will find yourself engaged in house activities but don't worry as you will complete all your tasks successfully. Health will remain good throughout the day.

Taurus:

It will be a stressful day for you. Be calm and try not to lose your patience. Try to ignore the negativity around you and stay positive. Keep a watch on your speech and anger.

Gemini:

You need to be cautious in financial matters as the day is not looking favourable for you. It is advisable to stay out of trouble and focus on your work.

Cancer:

You need to be careful about your health as the day is not looking favourable. Consult some health experts about it and avoid eating outside. You might get a new job opportunity.

Leo:

Work hard and achieve success, this will be your mantra today. Staying positive and confident will help you throughout the day. However, be cautious about your health.

Virgo:

A nice and lovely day is on the cards for you today! The stars suggest that you will spend some wonderful and peaceful time with your family and friends. So just sit back and relax a bit today.

Libra:

You will be able to complete a pending task today that will increase your influence in your professional life. This will boost your confidence and help others in their work.

Scorpio:

If you are planning to make a new investment, then this is a good day for you as the stars are in your favour. As per the planetary position, students will also have a wonderful day today.

Sagittarius:

You will take the charge in your professional life today and this will help you regain the trust of your seniors. However, don't take extra stress and take care of your health.

Capricorn:

You need to control your sentiments today! Be calm and share your feelings. The planets indicate that you might meet an old friend today.

Aquarius:

You will spend some lovely time with your life partner today. The stars indicate that you might also go for a candle-lit dinner. Relax and just chill throughout the day.

Pisces:

Don't take risks in financial matters as the day is not at all favourable for you! Take some advice from your friends and family members regarding your professional and don't work extra hard today.

