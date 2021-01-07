If you want to know how your day will pass, check it out here:

New Delhi| Jagran Lifestyle Desk: Every sign has its own characteristics that define their personality and help them to relate to it. Knowing your zodiac sign and how it's going to behave every day helps you to prepare yourself for the challenges you might face in future. This is where astrology comes in as it defines your everyday life and gives you a chance to prepare for the day in advance!

Aries

Today is a busy day as you will be handling some family matters and you might take some important decision. You are advised to avoid picking up arguments in personal life. By late evening things may be under control.

Taurus

Today you are going to feel happy as you are blessed by the positive moon. Also, it's a good day at work as you might get some incentives owing to your hard work. Health-related issues of family members will be resolved from now onwards.

Gemini

Today you are advised to not expect more from anyone around you otherwise it may make you disappointed. Today you may have self-analysis and self-exploration, which will allow you to filter yourself. After the filtration process, you might feel confident and will be ready to accept any challenges that come your way.

Cancer

Today is a dull day as you might find yourself dissatisfied. You are bound to make silly mistakes in your professional life as you may have a lack of patience. You are advised to practice meditation or yoga to calm yourself down.

Leo

Today is a good day as you are blessed by the moon and your destiny is likely to be with you. You are going to feel energetic and focused on your professional life. Your hard work may pay you in terms of rewards. Short work-related travel is on our cards.

Virgo

Today you are going to feel peaceful as messy situations are under control. You may be able to make a proper balance in earning and expenditure. You are advised to avoid too much travelling or overworking as it may affect your health.

Libra

Today you are going to get support from your family. Your family business might expand, which will increase your social status. Students can apply for scholarships for higher studies.

Scorpio

Today you are going to face some health issues and you might find yourself mentally tired. You may not be focused at work today as you may feel lazy and this will affect your commitments. You are advised to avoid spending on worthless things, also, avoid rash driving.



Sagittarius

Today you are going to feel happy and jolly and you tend to spread this around you. Today is a good day in your personal life as you are going to enjoy some romantic moments with your spouse.

Capricorn

Today you are going to feel spiritual, your destiny is with you. Your bond with your boss will improve and will help you in climbing success ladders. Some good news from your sibling is on the way.

Aquarius

Today you are going to be busy in your personal life as you are bound to meet some old friends which will expand your network. Natives related to glamour, export and import, artefacts may perform better.

Pisces

Today you are going to feel lazy and tired which will affect your work. YOu will make careless mistakes in your current project. You are advised to avoid making investments in worthless things.

Posted By: Niharika Sanjeeiv