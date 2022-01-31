New Delhi | Jagran Lifestyle Desk: According to astrology, each person has a different zodiac sign, which helps them in knowing about their future. Astrological predictions are formed by the movement of planets, which affect our life. So if you are wondering how your last day of January will be then, scroll down below and have a look at your daily horoscope.

Today's Panchang -

Today's planetary position: January 31, 2022, Monday Magh month Krishna Paksha Chaturdashi date.

Today's Rahukaal: 07:31 am to 09:00 am.

Horoscope -

Aries: You can get entangled in pointless debates, so you are advised to access restraint on speech. There will be family support. There will be economic progress.

Taurus: Will take interest in religious work. You will get the support of the religious guru or father. Gifts or honours will increase. Creative efforts will bear fruit. There will be progress in the field of livelihood.

Gemini: Be health conscious. Some may suffer from family problems. There may be some incident that is not in your interest. Keep restraint on your speech.

Cancer: Do not take risks in financial matters. Stress can come from a relative or friend. Negligence can be excruciating. Work with patience.

Leo: Family life will be happy. The economic side will be strong. The labour is done in the field of education competition will be worthwhile. You will get success in creative work.

Virgo: There may be ideological differences in married life. Keep restraint on your speech. You can be busy with homework. Gifts or honours will increase. The economic side will be strong.

Libra: Vish Yoga will stress itself. Keep restraint on your speech. Be health conscious. The economic side will be strong. Spouse's support and the company will continue to be available.

Scorpio: Governance will be the support of power. Family obligations will be fulfilled. Will take interest in social work. There will be running. There will be a lot of success in creative work.

Sagittarius: Financial matters will improve, but due to lack of restraint on speech, you will get stress from loved ones. The responsibility of the child will be fulfilled. The effort made will be fruitful.

Capricorn: The financial situation will improve. There will be family support. There will be progress in creative works. Government can get cooperation from power. Professional efforts will bear fruit.

Aquarius: There will be progress in the field of livelihood. Health will improve, but one can get unnecessary stress. Have patience. Creative efforts will bear fruit.

Pisces: The responsibility of children will be fulfilled. The work done with intelligence will be completed. Professional efforts will bear fruit. Married life will be happy. New relationships will be formed.

Posted By: Niharika Sanjeeiv