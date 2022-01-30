New Delhi | Jagran Lifestyle Desk: Astrological predictions help you to know your day in a better way. So, if you are wondering how your Thursday will be then, scroll down below and have a look at your daily horoscope.

Aries: There will be cooperation from an influential power. Family obligations will be fulfilled. Creative efforts will be fruitful. You have to be cautious about your work as you may face problems.

Taurus: There are possibilities that you will have heated arguments with others; therefore, control your anger. You will get support from your life partner. Take care of your health.

Gemini: You may witness financial losses. You will get success in the field of education. Do not be remain careless in matters of health. Married life will be happy.

Cancer: There are chances that you will participate in religious activities. Your mind will remain disturbed due to family issues. Be patient. Take care of your health.

Leo: You have to worship Shiva to get peace and harmony in your life. The mind will remain disturbed. There will be support and company of life partner.

Virgo: People who own a business will witness profits. However, you will be worried because of children. Relationship with your spouse will remain cordial.

Libra: You may remain tense due to your family. There is a need to be health conscious about your health, so avoid eating junk food. Do not take risks in financial matters as it may prove fatal for you.

Scorpio: Your mind may remain disturbed due to various reasons. There are chances that you may emotionally hurt someone. There is a need to be cautious about financial matters.

Sagittarius: There will be a fulfillment of family obligations. Be cautious about your health. There will be unnecessary confusion. Expected progress will be made in the work done with intelligence.

Capricorn: There will be an improvement in your spouse’s health. You will get support from your family. You will get success in creative works.

Aquarius: There can be tension in family matters. The mind will remain unhappy due to the effect of Kaal Sarp Yog. Don't make any decisions that may prove fatal for you. Worship Shiva.

Pisces: Family prestige will increase. There will be progress in financial matters. Creative efforts will bear fruit. There are chances that you will travel.

Posted By: Mallika Mehzabeen