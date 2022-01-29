New Delhi | Jagran Lifestyle Desk: Astrological predictions help you to know your day in a better way. So, if you are wondering how your Thursday will be then, scroll down below and have a look at your daily horoscope.

Aries: If you run a business, then there are possibilities that you will witness growth. You will take part in religious activities. You will get support from an influential power.

Taurus: You may remain tense due to your siblings. You will get support from your father in every matter. You will also buy household items.

Gemini: Family prestige will increase. There is a need to be cautious about your health. Do not take any risk in financial matters as it may prove fatal for you. You will get success in creative work.

Cancer: You will get the support and companionship of your life partner. You may remain busy with homework. There is a need to be health conscious; therefore, avoid eating junk food. People who are working professionals will witness growth.

Leo: You will witness financial growth. The responsibility of having children will be fulfilled. There will be progress in the field of livelihood. Social prestige will increase. You will also form new relationships.

Virgo: Family obligations will be fulfilled. The work done with intelligence will be completed. There will be sweetness in mutual relations. You will get the support and companionship of your life partner.

Libra: Gifts or respect will increase. Relationships will get stronger. Family obligations will be fulfilled. You will be busy with household work. Expected progress will be made in the field of education.

Scorpio: Gifts or respect will increase. You will get cooperation from an influential power. You will witness an increase in your confidence.

Sagittarius: There will be progress in the field of livelihood. There will be cooperation of government power. Family obligations will be fulfilled. Creative efforts will bear fruit.

Capricorn: There is a need to be health conscious, so avoid eating junk food. You will get support from your spouse. However, you may remain tense due to family issues. Gifts or honors will increase.

Aquarius: The financial side will be strong. Wealth and fame will increase. Business reputation will increase. Political ambitions will be fulfilled.

Pisces: You will get support from a higher officer. There is a need to be careful. Also, there is a need to be health conscious. There will be progress in the field of livelihood.

Posted By: Mallika Mehzabeen