New Delhi | Jagran Lifestyle Desk: According to astrology, each person has a different zodiac, which helps them to know how their day will be. Astrological predictions are formed by the movement of planets, which affect our life either positively or negatively. So if you are wondering how your day will be then, scroll down below and have a look at your daily horoscope.

Today's Panchang -

Today's planetary position: January 28, 2022, Friday Magh month Krishna Paksha Ekadashi date.

Today's Rahu Kaal: 10:30 AM to 12:00 AM.

Today's festival and festival: Shatila Ekadashi.

Horoscope -

Aries: Any ongoing problem will be resolved. Family prestige will increase. The economic side will be strong. You will get success in taking cooperation from others. New relationships will be formed.

Taurus: Family obligations will be fulfilled. Gifts or honours will increase. The spouse will get support. Travelling conditions will be pleasant, but be health conscious.

Gemini: Married life will be happy. Relationships will get stronger. The effort made will be worthwhile. There will be an increase in household items. Creative endeavours will bear fruit.

Cancer: Be health conscious. There may be a family problem or a disruption in personal happiness. There will be a success in the work done with intelligence.

Leo: The responsibility of having children will be fulfilled. The economic side will be strong. Political ambitions will increase. There will be progress in the field of livelihood. The effort made will be fruitful.

Virgo: There will be participation in Manglik or cultural festival. Social prestige will increase. Financial efforts will be fruitful. New relationships will be formed.

Libra: Do not take risks in financial matters. There will be cooperation of a particular person. There will be progress in the field of livelihood. Confidence will increase with the completion of any task.

Scorpio: The financial side will be strong. The effort made will be worthwhile. Will be worried due to children or education. The spouse's support will be there. Creative efforts will bear fruit.

Sagittarius: Family prestige may increase. Control your emotions. There will be futile running. Be cautious about your health. Professional efforts will bear fruit. New relationships will be formed.

Capricorn: There will be progress in financial matters, but there will be tension due to life partner. Be cautious about your health. Work with patience. The effort made will be fruitful.

Aquarius: The responsibility of children will be fulfilled. The ongoing efforts in the field of education competition will be fruitful. Business reputation will increase. Expected cooperation will be available at the political level.

Pisces: You can get cooperation from a higher authority. There will be progress in the field of livelihood and financial matters. Marital life will be blissful. Creative efforts will bear fruit.

Posted By: Niharika Sanjeeiv